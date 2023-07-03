The Missoula Food Bank is experiencing record demand brought about by inflation, high housing costs, and a reduction of social services, its managers say.

With little expectation demand might change anytime soon, the 41-year-old nonprofit will soon change its model to limit how often shoppers can visit.

“I think anyone who does their family's shopping has noticed that a basket of groceries that used to be $50 is now $100,” Missoula Food Bank Executive Director Amy Allison Thompson said. “Families and folks in our community are seeing that and feeling those pressures from all these different directions.”

On June 20, the food bank saw its busiest day yet: 477 individual households were served in the nine hours it was open. The demand has often resulted in store shelves barren of goods like meat and dairy later in the day after the typical morning rush finishes.

Allison Thompson said on July 10, the store will be changing its model from unlimited visits to once per calendar week.

“The goal of it is to really meet the needs of our community as much as we can in a sustainable way and to ensure that we are providing a consistent and reliable experience for everyone who comes here,” she said.

After three months with the new model, the nonprofit will reevaluate where it is at and consider customer feedback. A survey of roughly 300 customers conducted earlier this year also helped influence the soon-to-be implemented model.

“One of the takeaways was people are really appreciative of the food bank and how it can help with the rising costs a lot of us are seeing across our community,” Allison Thompson said. “But also I would say there was a note of concern around folks' access to food in the store. So with our model, if you come at 10 o'clock in the morning, it's going to be a very similar experience to when you show up at 6 p.m.”

Shoppers will be given cards allocating the number of certain items, such as meat or milk, they can have depending on household size. A larger household of four to six might be able to fill two bags of produce instead of one, for instance. Unhoused people will also be offered an extra bag of groceries, as will people with special needs.

Allison Thompson noted there’s been less funding available since COVID-19 programs have largely finished, making it harder to maintain services. Additionally, grocery donations have declined. At the same time the food bank is confronting the costs of inflation with the food it purchases to stock shelves. The United States Bureau of Labor in June estimated increases of 5.8% to food costs.

The demand follows a larger trend faced by food banks across Missoula and Montana.

Montana Food Bank Network President Gayle Carlson said people have looked to food banks and pantries to compensate for general increased costs of living. The network helps provide food across the state.

“We're seeing people come between four and five times a month this year, compared to two or three times a month in the past,” Carlson said. “These agencies are really experiencing families becoming far more dependent upon them. The other piece too in this is the cost of food and all the other expenses families are experiencing. Rent keeps increasing and utilities and health care. So, that little bit of money they may have had for food is just no longer available.”

In the first four months last year, a household utilized a food pantry or meal program an average of 3.1 times, according to data by the Montana Food Bank Network collected from pantries and meal programs across the state. That compares to an average of 4.5 times in the same months this year.

In Missoula, the University of Montana Food Pantry saw record numbers every month this spring, according to Director of Bear Necessities Kat Cowley. Bear Necessities helps students find housing and provides resources for other basic needs.

Last year in March, the food pantry saw 220 visits. This March, it recorded 404 visits. The increased usage led the pantry to implement limits on food earlier this year.

According to Cowley, staff will have to start thinking creatively as to how they might address those increased numbers in the future with the same funding. She said it’s likely a similar story to the Missoula Food Bank as to what is driving demand for the pantry.

“Increase in housing prices and increase in food prices across the board has been affecting a lot of people,” she said. “We saw decreases in SNAP awards going out to families and individuals. And with the end of the pandemic brought-on assistance, we know that many college students will lose their access to SNAP. The economy is adding stress as well with the stagnation of wages. So, it’s kind of a perfect storm right now.”