A favorite local watering hole is undergoing a big change.

KettleHouse Brewing Company's first location in town, which came to be known as the Myrtle Street Taphouse at 602 Myrtle Street near the Hip Strip, has been sold to new owners.

And longtime patrons can breathe a sigh of relief, because the beer is going to still flow after a temporary closure. The new owners have not disclosed their identities, but they sent the Missoulian a press release.

"We are excited to announce that Myrtle Street Taphouse will continue to operate in the old Southside KettleHouse location," the press release stated. "Open since 1995, the Myrtle Street location, aka 'The K-Hole' or 'the birth place of Cold Smoke,' has been a Missoula landmark for nearly 30 years and a local watering hole to a diverse set of patrons looking for the best beer in the world."

The new owners are from Missoula and "want to keep the same vibe that everyone loves, and continue to keep a part of Missoula history alive," they continued.

Hours of operation will remain the same, open every day except for major holidays, with pint sales from noon-9:30 p.m., and growler sales until 10 p.m.

The business is temporarily closed for now.

"We're not sure exactly when we can open but it should be soon," the new owners said. "We are just waiting on some of the licensing approval to be able to operate."

Last week, the taproom played host to a couple nights of parties as locals marked the change and remembered all the good times they've had under the previous ownership.

The Myrtle Street Taphouse is its own separate business from KettleHouse Brewing Company, which has a brewery and taphouse in Bonner that will continue to operate as normal.

Tim O'Leary, who founded KettleHouse Brewing Company with his wife Suzy Rizza, said his late mother's estate had owned the taproom for the last few years while he managed the place. His mom, Helen, had previously bought the place so the brewery could comply with Montana's complicated alcohol laws.

He said the customers who've supported the business over the years, along with the new owners, have been crucial.

"I call them the Southside Saviors," he said. "Had my mom not stepped up and put her name on the license to keep things rolling with our brand, who knows what would have happened. Now these guys, it's really cool to see it passing to some local Montanans."

O'Leary said a previous deal fell through and the new buyers came in "kind of in the fourth quarter to put the ball in the basket."

"We think this is the best possible outcome," O'Leary said. "It's an exciting time to be on Myrtle Street."

Late last year, a group of developers announced plans to redevelop the entire half-block of buildings, including the Myrtle Street Taphouse, into a new mixed-use apartment and retail complex. However, the businesses all have three and four-year leases so nothing will happen until at least 2025.

The clutch of buildings is currently leased out to several longtime local businesses, including Le Petit Outre coffee shop, Kent Brothers Automotive, Taco Sano and GCS, a data company. Kent Brothers has already secured a future site across the river, still near downtown, to continue servicing Subarus.

Local real estate agent Jesse Eagen told the Missoulian last December that the development team behind the project doesn't have a building permit yet and design plans could change over the next few years. A rendering showed a six-story building with retail on the ground floor.

The Downtown Master Plan, created in 2020 with input from more than 3,000 people, indeed calls for high-density housing with ground-floor retail on that block.

O'Leary said it's going to be tough when the aging current buildings are eventually demolished and the businesses have to close temporarily during construction of the new development.

"I think there's gonna be some obvious slowdowns and shutdowns in the future while they rebuild this," he said. "But with everything going on, with Cole Bergquist's project at the old Missoulian building and other projects, it's just a vibrant, beautiful neighborhood near downtown."

He noted that a lot of people want to live in the area, with its proximity to the Orange Street Food Farm and the University and the river trails.

"The new owners have expressed interest to get back in on the rebuild," O'Leary said. "And why wouldn't they? It's walking distance to all the concerts at the Wilma, it's really Shangri-La down here."

O'Leary couldn't put a number on the amount of beers that have been sold over the years at the taphouse.

"It's probably not as many hamburgers as McDonald's sells every year, but it's a lot," he said. "I've said it before, but I've shed a lot of blood, sweat, tears and beers on that floor. It's the birthplace of Cold Smoke. It's a community landmark. There's so much love for this place. And it's the people that made that place. It wasn't me and the founders, it was the people that adopted us into the community of Missoula and made that place their own."