Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess presented his executive budget for fiscal 2024, prioritizing funding for housing, infrastructure and parks in the first of many upcoming budget presentations to Missoula City Council members.

The proposed portion of the executive budget includes $1.7 million for operations of the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter in partnership with Missoula County.

“My top priority is opening an emergency shelter year-round,” said Hess, who declared a state of emergency on homelessness earlier this month. “Opening the Johnson Street shelter also remains the highest priority for our nonprofit partners who provide services to people living without shelter.”

Hess said he wants the Parks and Roads departments to also see increased funding to support staff with hazard pay, garbage hauling and “security in neighborhoods.” Earlier this month, Missoula City Council approved an emergency ordinance to limit night-time camping that would be enforced by the Parks and Recreation Department.

Hess called community safety, health and well-being the main pillars of the budget. The Crisis Intervention Team and Mobile Support Team with costs of $313,000 and $1.3 million respectively would be funded to stay at their current levels of service after the $5 million crisis services levy failed last year.

Another focus of the budget is around “community health and livability.” Hess highlighted many of the planned infrastructure projects often supported by grant funds. Some include the completion of Phase 1 of the Mullan BUILD project, $5.7 million to greenways and sidewalks with mobility programs, and $2 million toward a $9 million project updating South Avenue.

“The city positioned itself well to seek funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act along with others,” Hess said.

Missoula Redevelopment Agency would spend $3.5 million in tax funds for continuing progress on the Bitterroot Trail Project, $2.4 million for a Bitterroot Lighting Project, and roughly $1.8 million for sidewalks updates.

Both Parks and Recreation, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency and other city departments will give updates to councilors on their proposed budgets in the next couple of months.

Hess said the city anticipates depositing about $5 million into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund contingent on the expected sale of the Riverfront Triangle and the former Sleepy Inn site. Without the sale of those sites, the city would contribute the minimum of about $100,000 to the fund. Hess said there’s been significant interest in the Riverfront Triangle recently, while there’s been slower than anticipated interest in the Sleepy Inn site.

Planned code reform would continue next year with $425,000 allocated to Missoula Planning, Zoning and Land Use. The code reform looks at options for increased housing supply with more affordability as well as more equitable development patterns in Missoula.

The city is also budgeting for a lobbyist to proactively come up with a legislative strategy between sessions to advocate for “desperately needed reforms and to fill a void” of political influence it has had in the past, according to Hess. Hess said the city's current reliance on property taxes is broken, no longer fitting the modern-day economy of Missoula.

Taxable values won’t be made available from the state until Aug. 8. It’s the same day Missoula City Council will have its open public budget hearing around the upcoming fiscal year budget.

“While this budget is lean, it reflects our values as a community with targeted investment in the things we care about,” Hess said. “We’re investing strategically in programs and projects that will move the needle on housing, climate and equity.”