Fees for Missoula’s facilities and parks could see a third year of increases following approval by the Missoula Parks and Recreation Board on Tuesday.

The increases range from 3% for things such as usage of grass fields, to 25% for reserving tennis and pickleball courts in Missoula. The broad majority of facilities would see 6% increases. Cost of admission for daily aquatics facilities would also go up by 50 cents.

“Generally what taxpayers have asked for is that they’re willing to support parks and recreation, but any of these additional costs for services to user groups, they want those to be paid for through user fees.” Recreation Superintendent Shirley Kinsey said. “And so, most of our fees are connected to services that we provide beyond normal base maintenance prices.”

Other increases proposed are for park usage for events and for shelters. The fee hikes come from inflationary costs as well as another year of employee raises.

“We’ve continued to be challenged by the effects of inflation with goods and services as well as wage increases,” Kinsey said. “It’s really kind of scary to think about our natural gas and electric going up 19%, especially if you see the aquatics utility bills. That’s a significant amount.”

Kinsey said they’ll continue their focus on making services available to all, even with the increases. Missoula County Parks, Trails, and Open Space would increase the contribution to the scholarship fund used for discounted access to services and facilities from $3,000 to $4,655 and from $3,276 to $3,603 for team sports scholarships.

The parks department sought out funding for the scholarships last December too as demand for them grew.

“We’ve always been committed to creating pathways and our goal is to never turn anyone away due to socioeconomic reasons,” Kinsey said. “We work pretty hard on how to create more avenues for people to access the scholarship program. And then on the flip side, how we can get more money into the scholarship program.”

The master plan for the fee increases will be presented to Missoula City Council members later this month. If it goes forward, the council will then have a public hearing on the fee increases Aug. 21 alongside other proposed fee increases in the city’s budget for the next fiscal year.