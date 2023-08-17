A second Missoula Starbucks successfully unionized with a 14-5 vote Wednesday after a first Starbucks unionized in Missoula and Montana this June.

“It was great to see how many people voted yesterday and how much we won by,” Jaret Kadlec, one of the members of the union’s organizing committee, said. “And overall, I think it's great that there's just a growing solidarity here in Missoula.”

The Grant Creek store near Mackenzie River Pizza Co. is the second of three standalone Starbucks in Missoula that have now unionized with Starbucks Workers United, joining a larger movement of more than 350 stores that have unionized across the nation just since 2021.

According to Kadlec, workers at the Grant Creek store experienced retaliatory behavior after they filed the petition to unionize last month, leading the employees to file charges with Workers United to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) weeks before the election.

“Our store manager and district manager really started to crack down on things such as dress code, time and attendance,” Kadlec said. “While these were policies before, they began to enforce them in a different way and harder than they were forcing them before we petitioned. We recognize that as very clear retaliation, and that was kind of the start of union-busting.”

The union in the NLRB case alleges the Starbucks Corporation changed the terms and conditions of employment and made coercive statements.

Kadlec said members of the union’s organizing committee were specifically targeted leading up to the election. Additionally, he said the full-day closure of the store was unnecessary for the two two-hour blocks dedicated to the election Wednesday.

“The closure was only being communicated through word of mouth and not necessarily by any posting,” Kadlec said.

In a statement by a Starbucks spokesperson, there is no tolerance for anti-union behavior within Starbucks.

"We believe the allegations made by Workers United are meritless and that actions taken were both lawful and in alignment with long-established partner policies — not in retaliation for any partners’ participation in, or support of, concerted union activities," the spokesperson stated.

The case could take several months or years to advance.

In the last year, judges have ruled Starbucks violated United States labor laws more than 130 times, more than any private employer. In Butte last year, workers at the Harrison Avenue Starbucks reached a settlement with the corporation after union organizers alleged the employer threatened to withhold wages from those organizing last year.

Workers at Missoula's third standalone store on Reserve Street and South Avenue have tried to organize as a union since last year. Employees alleged intimidation and a change in the enforcement of policies as soon as they discussed unionizing.

Kadlec said workers at the Grant Creek Starbucks sought to organize so they could have more consistent working hours as well as being part of the larger union. Unionized Starbucks workers have yet to reach a contract in any store, but some of the union’s proposals in March included a $20-an-hour starting wage, a 32-hour week guarantee for full-time employees, and a 100% employer-covered health plan for all employees.

“A lot of people were scheduled for 20 hours one week, and then 10 hours the next week.” Kadlec said. “There really wasn't that consistent scheduling. So that was the main reason why a lot of people really wanted to come together and organize the store, but there's a lot of underlying reasons as well. The national union is really fighting for stuff we really agree with which is better wages, better benefits, and overall, just the opportunity to be able to have a seat at the table when decisions are being made about us.”