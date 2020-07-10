Businesses begin enforcing Missoula County mask mandate

Southgate Mall had posted signs on every entrance to the mall informing visitors of a new face mask mandate just 90 minutes after the Missoula City-County Board of Health passed the rule on Thursday that was effective immediately and requires people to wear face coverings in public indoor spaces in Missoula County.
By Friday morning, Southgate Mall manager Tim Winger said 99% of the people visiting the mall were aware of the change and came prepared with masks. Mall security guards were equipped with extra masks for anyone who might have forgotten theirs.
"It seems to be going pretty well," Winger said. "It was pretty well publicized leading up to it, and last night, I think people got the word."
Winger said most of the mall's stores were already requiring employees to wear masks prior to the passage of the rule. He said that so far, many of the mall's visitors were happy to comply and were courteous to staff who reminded them to put on a mask.
The Board of Health passed the rule after residents, city and county elected officials, local hospitals and various organizations urged the health department to require masks in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The state reported a new record high for a daily increase in COVID-19 cases on Friday with the addition of 127 new cases. On Friday, Missoula County reported 132 total cumulative positive cases, with 53 active cases, 78 recoveries and one death.
"I'm absolutely in support of the rule, and I think it should have been done earlier, honestly," said Ryan James, general manager of Conflux Brewing Company. "For the protection of everybody, but especially for the people in our industry who are on the front line and put at risk dealing with customers."
James said before the rule was enacted, employees were required to wear masks and about half of customers opted to on their own. For the last week and a half, the restaurant and brewery provided disposable face masks to customers in the entryway if requested.
"Honestly, most people that show up without a mask will just grab one on their own," James said. "It's surprisingly nice."
Although numerous businesses and residents expressed support for the mask mandate as one measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19, not all were in favor of the new rule.
COVID-19 incident commander Cindy Farr said on Friday, the health department continued to receive feedback, some of which included call center staff getting "cussed out" by people who opposed the mandate.
Farr said the health department is asking people to submit comments or complaints about the mask rule to the feedback portal at missoula.co/cvirus instead of calling the 258-INFO line, which should be used for questions about COVID-19 and for scheduling COVID-19 tests.
The board received over 4,000 public comments on the rule by the meeting on Thursday, which were still not available to the public on Friday because the department struggled to process the volume of comments and needed to redact personally identifying information before releasing them, COVID-19 response public information officer Mary Parrish told the Missoulian on Thursday.
The department was able to track 2,577 comments, or 64% of comments, by the meeting on Thursday. Of 2,142 comments directly related to the mask mandate, 81% were in favor of the rule, while 19% were opposed to it.
Farr said the department has also received a lot of comments and complaints on Facebook, in addition to the call center and feedback portal. She said she did not know the exact number of complaints about places that are not requiring masking, but said health department staff are following up with those businesses.
Despite the negative comments from people saying they dislike the requirement, she said there has also been a lot of positive feedback from people who wanted the mask mandate.
"We've gotten a lot of people that say, you know, 'My loved one has a heart condition and their immune system is depressed, and I have always been really reluctant to do any shopping, but now that the mask rule is there, I feel safer doing my shopping,'" Farr said.
Farr said a lot of businesses have also expressed support and gratitude for the rule.
"I want the small businesses to survive, and we have so many customers that we care about," said Kassi Eide, a bartender at Montgomery Distillery.
Eide said on Friday, the distillery encouraged patrons to wear face masks until they were seated at socially distanced tables, and that employees were already wearing face masks leading up to the passage of the rule.
Betty's Divine, a clothing store on the Hip Strip, has required both customers and employees to wear masks since the store reopened.
"People have been really responsive, and people are very respectful if we do ask them to wear it," said Marina Vanderkarr, a manager at Betty's Divine.
Vanderkarr said the store has also supplied face masks to anyone who may have forgotten theirs, and noted that online shopping is always an option for people bothered by wearing a mask.
The use of face masks is intended to be a measure to protect others from catching COVID-19, Farr said as a reminder.
"A lot of people still think that the mask is meant to protect them from other people but it's really just intended so that it keeps your germs closer to your face and not out in the air for other people to breathe in," Farr said.
Farr also said there is a misconception among some who think that face masks restrict oxygen access, which she said is not true.
"What we're trying to do is help our community, help each other to slow the spread," she said. "And this is one thing that is going to help us with that."
The new rule requires all people ages 12 and older to wear face coverings in public indoor spaces, which include but are not limited to retail stores, restaurants and bars, doctor offices, building lobbies and elevators, gyms and fitness services, gas stations, nonprofits, buses, and ride sharing services. Masks are not required in indoor spaces that are not open to the public, such as office buildings limited to employees, but people should keep at least 6 feet of social distance in those settings, according to the health department.
City of Missoula Parks and Recreation issued face coverings to all youth summer camp participants and staff.
Parks and Rec communications specialist Becky Goodrich said the department's face-covering policy includes children under age 12, except for infants under age 2 because the CDC says that children under the age of 2 should not wear cloth face coverings.
Goodrich said at the direction of the health department, Parks and Rec has been requiring recreation program participants, aquatics guests and staff to wear face coverings indoors at Parks facilities, but noted that many programs take place outdoors. Program participants and aquatics guests and staff are also required to wear masks outdoors where 6-foot physical distancing is impossible, except for when swimming.
"We've found our summer campers, their parents, and our aquatics guests to be overwhelmingly supportive of the safety measures we've put in place," Goodrich said in an email. "We've not had anyone refuse to wear a face covering, and we don't anticipate any issues in complying with the new order. We have remote service options available for those who wish to conduct business with us but prefer not to enter our offices or wear a face covering."
The Missoula PaddleHeads are also now requiring face coverings to be worn by patrons at all stadium events while entering and exiting the facility, using stadium facilities and while on the stadium concourse, according to a press release sent Friday.
Stadium goers who do not have a mask on hand will be provided one, and will be allowed to remove their masks once they are stationary in their socially distant seating locations, according to the press release.
