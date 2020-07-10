Businesses begin enforcing Missoula County mask mandate

Farr also said there is a misconception among some who think that face masks restrict oxygen access, which she said is not true.

"What we're trying to do is help our community, help each other to slow the spread," she said. "And this is one thing that is going to help us with that."

The new rule requires all people ages 12 and older to wear face coverings in public indoor spaces, which include but are not limited to retail stores, restaurants and bars, doctor offices, building lobbies and elevators, gyms and fitness services, gas stations, nonprofits, buses, and ride sharing services. Masks are not required in indoor spaces that are not open to the public, such as office buildings limited to employees, but people should keep at least 6 feet of social distance in those settings, according to the health department.

City of Missoula Parks and Recreation issued face coverings to all youth summer camp participants and staff.

Parks and Rec communications specialist Becky Goodrich said the department's face-covering policy includes children under age 12, except for infants under age 2 because the CDC says that children under the age of 2 should not wear cloth face coverings.