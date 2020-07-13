Businesses face backlash over masks; some skirt rules, all adapt

"Why aren't they doing anything about that?" he asked. His other gripes were that there wasn't enough advance warning about the mask order, business owners weren't consulted specifically (although public comment was taken) and businesses weren't individually contacted.

Of 1,551 tracked comments from city residents, 87% of city residents supported the rule, while 13% opposed it. Of 591 tracked comments from county residents, 67% supported the mask mandate while 33% opposed it.

Ellen Leahy, the director of the Missoula City-County Health Department, said she had been made aware of the sign at Montana Jack's three times as of Monday afternoon. She said her staff follow up on all complaints by first calling the business to find out what's going on.

As of Monday, she said many people have called the health department to thank them and the health board for implementing the rule.

"Most of our inquiries are from businesses wondering how to comply," she said. "Over the weekend and today, we did receive some complaints."

She acknowledged that it wasn't possible for the Health Department to individually contact every business in the county, but there is an interested party list that was contacted last Tuesday about the upcoming order.