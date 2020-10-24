Businesses: Flavored tobacco ban will harm

The Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce and a number of local businesses are voicing opposition to a flavored tobacco product ban that the Missoula City Council will take up for vote on Monday, Oct. 26.

The Chamber said it does not support the proposed ban in a letter to Council last week, saying it would punish retailers who follow the law and only sell to legal-aged customers, and would not address the passage of legally-purchased products to underage users.

The Chamber also noted that the FDA recently raised the legal age for tobacco product purchase from 18 to 21.

"It would be beneficial to give this measure time to determine whether it sufficiently addresses the problem of underage purchases," the letter read.

The proposed ban aims to curb youth use and prevent nicotine addiction by limiting access, but opponents have said the ban is too broad, will hurt local businesses and will not prevent teens from accessing such products in other ways such as ordering them online. Local businesses have also noted that it's illegal for them to sell to teens, and many said they don't use self-service displays prohibited by the ordinance that place tobacco products in places that don't require the assistance of the retailer.