Buyers flock to old Missoula library for piece of history

Hundreds of people swarmed the old Missoula Public Library building on Monday to salvage their own piece of history.
The furniture, fixtures, shelves, potted plants and old collection items like books that can't be used anymore are being sold all this week as the library is in the final stages of preparing its brand-new headquarters next door on Main Street.
"It's the kind of merchandise that, what I like about it is the Library purchased high-end," explained Tim Gordon, a professional local appraiser and broker who's handling the sale with staff members. "It's being re-purposed in a nice way. A lot of the shelves are going to Missoula public schools and art departments."
Prospective buyer Tami Mitchell said she was headed to the library to try to score some genealogy materials.
"I'm interested in my family history," she said.
Other customers were salvaging old posters or benches.
Mara Panich, a manager at Fact and Fiction bookstore in Missoula, said she wasn't looking for anything specific.
"I'm just looking for anything that might be useful for the store," she said.
Gordon said there's lots of items that were used in the old Carnegie Library on North Pattee Street (currently the home of the Missoula Art Museum) when it was built in 1903. There are vintage chairs and Victorian-era books for sale that were certainly in the original library building. The pièces de résistance are the old chandeliers that once hung in the Carnegie and are still in great shape today. Gordon said he's had a few buyers extremely interested in the large, ornate chandeliers, but they all needed to take measurements at home first.
"So it's a great place to pick up a memory, but it's also a great place to get a utilitarian thing that really, really holds up," he said. "It's a wonderful repurposing if people can use it."
Even the library's vintage Book Mobile is for sale for $5,700.
The net proceeds will benefit the Missoula Public Library as it moves forward in its new home. The library is currently offering curbside service as it finalizes the interior of the new $37.5-million building. It's not clear what will happen to the old building once it's vacated, but the city plans to lease it out until redevelopment plans can be finalized for the city-owned block, which was donated by local businessman Terry Payne.
Gordon said he hopes more people will come down to help the library and keep its history alive. He likes the idea of Missoulians getting "warm memories" by using a library table as their "new" living room table or keeping vintage books in their homes.
"Tell everyone to come on down and have a look," he said.
