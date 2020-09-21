Buyers flock to old Missoula library for piece of history

Gordon said there's lots of items that were used in the old Carnegie Library on North Pattee Street (currently the home of the Missoula Art Museum) when it was built in 1903. There are vintage chairs and Victorian-era books for sale that were certainly in the original library building. The pièces de résistance are the old chandeliers that once hung in the Carnegie and are still in great shape today. Gordon said he's had a few buyers extremely interested in the large, ornate chandeliers, but they all needed to take measurements at home first.

"So it's a great place to pick up a memory, but it's also a great place to get a utilitarian thing that really, really holds up," he said. "It's a wonderful repurposing if people can use it."

Even the library's vintage Book Mobile is for sale for $5,700.

The net proceeds will benefit the Missoula Public Library as it moves forward in its new home. The library is currently offering curbside service as it finalizes the interior of the new $37.5-million building. It's not clear what will happen to the old building once it's vacated, but the city plans to lease it out until redevelopment plans can be finalized for the city-owned block, which was donated by local businessman Terry Payne.