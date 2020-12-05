Buying local vital in 2020 holiday season

How you spend your holiday shopping dollars today will help determine how healthy our local business scene is tomorrow.

Local businesses are the heart of our local economy, and they need our support now more than ever. Thinking of giving someone an Amazon gift card for Christmas? How about making that a gift card to one of the local businesses that employ our neighbors and support local community efforts?

Buy Local is the Missoulian’s holiday partnership connecting western Montana customers with local businesses offering gift cards. Special thanks to Mountain Line and Pruyn Veterinary Hospital for sponsoring this initiative and helping make this directory available to local businesses for no cost.

Buying a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost and gives the recipient the flexibility of shopping local for that perfect item or enjoying a meal — or takeout — at a local restaurant. Check out our Buy Local directory of more than 70 businesses offering gift cards at the following link: localbusiness.lee.net/missoulian.