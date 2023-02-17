Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

A "For Rent" sign hangs in the window of the storefront at 501 S. Higgins in Missoula, where a marijuana shop called "Montana Dispensary" was only in business for a short time. In the summer of 2021, longtime tenant Bathing Beauties Beads was told that the marijuana business had offered the landlord three times as much rent for the space, so Bathing Beauties owner moved her shop to 812 Toole Ave. after 30 years in business on the Hip Strip. Now, however, it appears the space is ready to be occupied by another tenant.

Is there a new cheesesteak sandwich shop coming to downtown Missoula? A mysterious sign spotted downtown lists an Instagram account for Whizkid Original. The account says two local brothers-in-law are planning on serving Philadelphia-style cheesesteak sandwiches in Missoula. They also apparently have a mushroom option.

Two Domino’s pizza stores throughout Missoula are electrifying pizza delivery. The stores now feature delivery via seven 2023 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles. The stores with EVs will include the one at 4921 N. Reserve Street and the shop at 111 S. Ave. West.

“Domino’s is no stranger to leading the charge when it comes to pizza delivery,” said Wayne Peterson, franchise owner of Domino’s stores in Missoula. “The brand has a longstanding history with revolutionizing the pizza delivery space. We’re beyond thrilled to offer electric delivery to customers and reduce our environmental impact, one delivery at a time.”

Electric vehicles provide several advantages for Domino’s stores, according to Peterson.

"Including ample battery life with the potential to have days of deliveries, zero tailpipe emissions, advanced safety features and lower average maintenance costs than nonelectric vehicles, all without the financial impact of high gas prices," he said. "Electric fleet vehicles also provide more opportunity to attract delivery drivers who don’t have a car of their own."

Today, Domino’s already delivers with electric bikes and/or scooters in 24 international markets.

The Missoula Downtown Association held its 36th annual MDA Membership Meeting and Awards Banquet Jan. 18. Twelve nominees and six award winners were highlighted for their dedicated service and support of Downtown Missoula and the MDA.

Former Mayor John Engen was named the Dan Cederberg Downtowner of the Year, posthumously, for his "unwavering dedication, commitment and focus on Downtown throughout his career."

The award is named in honor of local attorney Dan Cederberg, who served on the MDA Board of Directors for more than 30 years and continues to serve on the board of the Missoula Downtown Foundation and the Downtown Business Improvement District.

The Board Member of the Year was awarded to Bob McGowan from Rocky Mountain School of Photography. McGowan served on the MDA Board for six years and was president in 2020. Last year he served on five committees, as well as the Downtown Missoula Partnership Board. The other nominee was Heidi Starrett from Missoula Broadcasting, who has served on the MDA Board for 15 years.

The Committee Member of the Year was awarded to Ellen Buchanan from the Missoula Redevelopment Agency. Buchanan serves as the chair of four MDA committees: Downtown Master Plan Implementation Team, River City Roots Festival, Winter BrewFest and Garden City BrewFest. She also serves on the Downtown Advocacy Committee and on the Downtown BID Board of Directors.

The Volunteer of the Year went to Ruth Williams from the University of Montana. Williams coordinates and oversees the wine bar at Winter BrewFest and Garden City BrewFest every year, and she volunteers at River City Roots Festival. The other nominee was Christine Patton from First Interstate Bank.

The Downtown Employee of the Year was Kyle Watkins from Zip Beverage. Zip Beverage serves all the Downtown bars, grocery stores, and restaurants. The other nominee was Von Richter from Red’s Bar.

The Downtown Business of the Year was Dick Anderson Construction. Dick Anderson Construction and its in-house Apprenticeship Program coordinated and installed the new shade canopy system over the amphitheater seating, free of charge. In addition, employee Travis Neil serves on the MDF Board of Directors, and Jamie Mitchell serves on the MDA Membership Committee, and the company provides significant and generous support to the Downtown Foundation’s fundraising campaigns and the Association’s community festivals. Over the last seven years, Dick Anderson Construction has built the Missoula Mercantile, the AC Hotel, the Missoula Public Library, and The Reed in Downtown Missoula. The other nominees were Cranky Sam Public House and Glacier Wealth Management.

“Downtown Missoula is a special place because of the people,” said Bob Burns, market president of Stockman Bank, and incoming president of the MDA Board of Directors. “The people who are nominated for awards each year give an incredible amount of time, expertise, and oftentimes funding for projects and programs. Giving back to our community is an important part of Missoula’s culture, and all the nominees have given a tremendous amount to this organization. We are grateful for their contributions and the ability to honor them, especially the late Mayor John Engen.”

The Downtown Awards Program was created by the MDA in 1986 and expanded in 2004 and again in 2014. Nominees are submitted by MDA members and voted on by the MDA Board of Directors.