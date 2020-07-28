By the numbers: COVID-19 testing in Missoula vs. Bozeman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's hard to get an accurate picture of why the Bozeman area has had so many more cases of COVID-19 than Missoula County, but there are some numbers behind the issue and it appears Gallatin County has tested a slightly higher percentage of its slightly smaller population.

Gallatin County, home of the city of Bozeman, had tested about 11.53% of its population since the COVID-19 pandemic began and had 791 total cumulative cases as of Monday afternoon. Missoula County has tested about 9.64% of its population and had 212 total cumulative cases as of Monday.

According to Gallatin County communications coordinator Whitney Bermes, Gallatin County had conducted 13,193 tests as of July 25. The county had a population in 2019 of 114,434 based on a U.S. Census estimate.

Bermes said the per capita test percentage doesn't take into consideration people who received multiple tests.

At the beginning of the week of July 20, Missoula County had performed 11,486 tests and had a population estimated to be 119,600, based on the U.S. Census.

That's a lot of numbers, but here come a few more: That means that the positivity rate for Missoula County as of last Monday was 1.84% since testing began.