C. Falls residents push back against increased development

COLUMBIA FALLS — Development is coming to this corner of Flathead County, but one tiny Flathead city is dragging its feet in response.

Late Tuesday night, members of the Columbia Falls City Council unanimously opted to postpone a decision on a 103-lot subdivision near the Meadow Lake Resort west of town.

Earlier last year, the Columbia Falls Planning Board shot down a massive proposal for a 455-unit complex on the east side of the city. Developer James Barnett — whose previous project at the base of Big Mountain Road in Whitefish divided the Flathead community — has now returned with a request for a 343-unit subdivision split between single-family homes and apartments.

“Clearly the Flathead has been discovered,” C-Falls Planner Eric Mulcahy told the packed City Hall crowd Tuesday night. “People are moving here whether you like it or not.”

But local residents are determined to keep those people from moving into their neighborhoods.

During multiple hours of testimony Tuesday, public commenters — largely retirees — enumerated concerns over the Tamarack Meadows subdivision proposal from Columbia Falls company Schellinger Construction. Only the applicant spoke in favor of the Meadow Lake area project.

“This subdivision is not right for this area,” said Dan Singer, Meadow Lake West Estates Homeowners’ Association president.

Similarly, a six-hour meeting in August regarding Barnett’s River Highlands saw only one public commenter show up in support of the large proposal. A special meeting for Barnett’s latest request is scheduled for Jan. 30 at the Columbia Falls Junior High Cafetorium to accommodate the anticipated size of the crowd.

At meetings for both proposals, the overwhelming consensus was the same. Public commenters stressed their understanding of a need for more housing, but they criticized numerous components of each project. Resistance to change — change in neighborhood character, change in traffic patterns, change in density — underscored the vast majority of public comments.

“That neighborhood comes with a certain quality of life,” Ann Halter, who lives on Meadow Lake Drive near the proposed Tamarack Meadows subdivision, said on Tuesday. She worried increased traffic and construction activity would compromise the quality of life in the resort community.

Another nearby resident, Chris Smith, reiterated traffic concerns.

“Traffic just screams by my house 24/7,” he said. In Columbia Falls, all of the stoplights turn to blinking yellow signals at night because of the low traffic volume.

Density created another sticking point for Meadow Lake area homeowners. Singer promised the members of his HOA would support Tamarack Meadows if the 103-lot subdivision cut its density in half.

“I don’t think that (developer) Kyle Schellinger wants all these neighbors that live a mile from his front door to be knocking on his door every day when this thing starts happening,” said Singer. “So, if we want to have a nice community and have everyone get along, just lower the density 50% and that’ll control the traffic, it’ll control the problems and it’ll make it a much safer neighborhood.”

City representatives were understanding of the issues raised by the opposition to Tamarack Meadows, but nonetheless emphasized a need to embrace change in Columbia Falls.

Mayor Don Barnhart suggested prohibiting construction traffic on Meadow Lake Drive, a proposal that drew audible support from the crowd at City Hall. But since the road is under Flathead County jurisdiction, he said, “now how we could possibly do that, I have no idea.”

Members of council and city staff spoke to the necessity of accepting change before ultimately postponing the subdivision decision.

“You talk about change,” said Councilor Paula Robinson. “I know all about change. It comes and it happens.”

“It’s here, finally,” agreed Councilor Mike Shepard. “The question is what type of build-out.”

And Mulcahy added, “All successful cities grow. They all grow. They all get more dense. The only cities that don’t grow or shrink are ones that are essentially failing.”

Council will take up Tamarack Meadows on Jan. 17 and River Highlands on Jan. 30.