Cabin plan attracts donations, damnation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bunker Creek flows into the South Fork of the Flathead River, and is accessible by forest road from the southern tip of Hungry Horse Reservoir. Its river confluence sits at a busy point for rafters and anglers recreating on the South Fork Flathead. The road is open to motorized vehicles year-round, although it is not plowed and only accessible by snowmobile in winter.

Some local private organizations had offered to help pay for the cabin construction, estimated at about $75,000 per building, Snelson said. The cabins would range from 300 to 600 square feet in size.

The Flathead Forest’s cabin rental program generates about $80,000 a year. Its cabins are occupied 87% of their available dates. The existing Bunker Creek campground has seen diminished use since a 2015 fire burned much of its cover. But burgeoning recreation activity elsewhere in the forest has spurred a search for new options, Snelson said.

“This amenity would spread out that use,” Snelson said. “It’s a way to provide greater opportunity for folks who are not used to using the backcountry. It would be accommodating for families. We’re hoping to provide that mid-level adventure.”