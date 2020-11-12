Caffe Dolce announces closure for winter, citing pandemic lull

This time last year, waiting for a table during the Sunday brunch rush at Caffe Dolce was almost expected. During the weekdays, people flocked to the Missoula mainstay for business meetings over lunch, or to grab a cappuccino and catch up with old friends. At night, candlelit tables provided the perfect date-night setting for couples to peruse over the restaurant’s curated wine list.
But as coronavirus cases have spiked in Missoula County over the past couple of months, people are dining out less, and Caffe Dolce’s high-ceilinged dining room has seemed even more spacious with an expanse of empty tables.
On Thursday, the restaurant announced in a Facebook post that it would be closing for the winter.
“With heavy hearts but practical minds, Caffe Dolce has decided to close this winter,” the post read. “Our intention for now is to reopen in a new season: one of sunshine, vaccines and optimism. Thank you for your support throughout the years, but especially through this one. Our last day of service will be Saturday the 14th. We hope to see you on the other side — we love you Missoula.”
Caffe Dolce owner Peter Lambros said the closure is a response to what the restaurant has seen and heard from its client base, and about an 80% drop in business over the past month.
“When we had the use of the patio and when COVID wasn't so rampant in Missoula, we had not great, but reasonable sales that can support staff,” Lambros said. “And then about a month ago, we simultaneously had seasonal change so we lost the use of the patio, and I think people became more concerned about COVID cases in Missoula.”
Lambros said the decision to close for the winter didn’t come easy because of the impact it will have on the restaurant’s staff.
Prior to the pandemic, Lambros said Caffe Dolce employed about 50 people, and using the government’s Paycheck Protection Program that provided aid for small businesses to use to pay employee wages, he said the restaurant kept employees on for as long as it could. But the federal aid ran out, business has slowed and the restaurant is currently down to about 10 employees.
Sasha Underwood, a longtime server at the restaurant, said the news was “absolutely heartbreaking,” although she said employees weren’t blindsided and had received an email about a week ago indicating the restaurant may close.
For the past month, Underwood has been down to only working two days a week. Despite the reduced hours, she said she stayed because she has worked at the restaurant for four years and her coworkers feel like family. And, she said she has felt the restaurant has been diligent with safety precautions during COVID-19. To date, she said there haven’t been any cases among employees, according to Underwood.
“We have been very strict about our rules, and we are very safe,” she said. “We don't hang out outside of work. It's very important to us that we stay open to keep our customers safe, to keep ourselves safe.”
Tess Carlson, the restaurant’s wine director, said it was hard to distill her feelings. Sitting at one of the few occupied tables inside the restaurant on Thursday, Carlson said she was saddened by the news, but also felt lucky to work for a business that took COVID-19 precautions seriously.
Carlson said Caffe Dolce is a community gathering spot. She has worked there for six years, she met her partner there, and during the pandemic, used it as a venue for her baby shower.
That reputation as a gathering spot is part of why Lambros thinks efforts to pivot to takeout and delivery have not been as successful.
“If you look at Dolce on a day when it's bustling, it's just full of people,” Lambros said. “They're pulling the tables together, and they're hugging, and they're reaching over and talking … It's very social, and this particular low point of the pandemic is antithetical to what we are.”
Lambros said he hopes to be open again as soon as the season and the course of the pandemic allow. In the spring, he said they plan to focus on the patio and maybe make some changes to open it earlier than normal.
He said he’s eager to reopen and have customers back to try new offerings the restaurant has added over the course of the year with a new chef. Although Caffe Dolce may not be the first restaurant that comes to mind for pizza delivery, he said customers have raved about the new ‘za.
The restaurant will continue to have limited dine-in hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Saturday and take-out evening service until 8 p.m.
