Caffe Dolce announces closure for winter, citing pandemic lull

Caffe Dolce owner Peter Lambros said the closure is a response to what the restaurant has seen and heard from its client base, and about an 80% drop in business over the past month.

“When we had the use of the patio and when COVID wasn't so rampant in Missoula, we had not great, but reasonable sales that can support staff,” Lambros said. “And then about a month ago, we simultaneously had seasonal change so we lost the use of the patio, and I think people became more concerned about COVID cases in Missoula.”

Lambros said the decision to close for the winter didn’t come easy because of the impact it will have on the restaurant’s staff.

Prior to the pandemic, Lambros said Caffe Dolce employed about 50 people, and using the government’s Paycheck Protection Program that provided aid for small businesses to use to pay employee wages, he said the restaurant kept employees on for as long as it could. But the federal aid ran out, business has slowed and the restaurant is currently down to about 10 employees.

Sasha Underwood, a longtime server at the restaurant, said the news was “absolutely heartbreaking,” although she said employees weren’t blindsided and had received an email about a week ago indicating the restaurant may close.