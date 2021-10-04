 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caffe Dolce main location in Missoula closes
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Caffe Dolce main location in Missoula closes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Caffe Dolce 02 (copy)

Caffe Dolce, a popular restaurant at 500 Brooks St. in Missoula, closed permanently on Sunday.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Caffe Dolce, a popular restaurant at 500 Brooks St. in Missoula, closed permanently on Sunday, Oct. 3.

The business “has closed for regular services due to pandemic and staffing-related issues,” according to owner Peter Lambros.

Missoula sees record-shattering growth of new home construction

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The space will be available for private events and details will be forthcoming on their website, he said. He did not provide any further information. He did say the smaller Caffe Dolce location in Southgate Mall is still open.

The spacious Italian restaurant on Brooks served pizza, salads, sandwiches, coffee, baked goods, wine and beer. The business temporarily closed in November of last year but reopened in May.

Caffe Dolce was the recipient of two federal loans meant to help businesses keep staff employed during the pandemic, according to a ProPublica database.

In April of 2020, Caffe Dolce LLC was approved for a $207,643 Paycheck Protection Program loan that was forgiven on May 5, 2021, meaning the loan didn’t have to be repaid. On Feb. 24, 2021, the business was approved for another $290,699 Paycheck Protection Program loan and the status of whether that loan will be forgiven hasn’t been determined yet.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
2
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Aretha given R-E-S-P-E-C-T with post office naming

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News