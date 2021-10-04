Caffe Dolce main location in Missoula closes

Caffe Dolce, a popular restaurant at 500 Brooks St. in Missoula, closed permanently on Sunday, Oct. 3.

The business “has closed for regular services due to pandemic and staffing-related issues,” according to owner Peter Lambros.

The space will be available for private events and details will be forthcoming on their website, he said. He did not provide any further information. He did say the smaller Caffe Dolce location in Southgate Mall is still open.

The spacious Italian restaurant on Brooks served pizza, salads, sandwiches, coffee, baked goods, wine and beer. The business temporarily closed in November of last year but reopened in May.

Caffe Dolce was the recipient of two federal loans meant to help businesses keep staff employed during the pandemic, according to a ProPublica database.

In April of 2020, Caffe Dolce LLC was approved for a $207,643 Paycheck Protection Program loan that was forgiven on May 5, 2021, meaning the loan didn’t have to be repaid. On Feb. 24, 2021, the business was approved for another $290,699 Paycheck Protection Program loan and the status of whether that loan will be forgiven hasn’t been determined yet.

