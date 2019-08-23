California Street bridge gets graffiti coating

The City of Missoula’s Parks and Recreation Department recently put down a seal coating on a portion of the public bike/pedestrian path near the California Street bridge. The coating will allow workers to remove offensive graffiti without damaging the asphalt, according to David Selvage, the city’s Parks Systems and Services manager. He said while the wall near the path is on private property and the landowners don’t mind the graffiti, the city often has to remove offensive symbols, words and slurs from public portions. Complicating matters is the fact that the bridge is over the Clark Fork River, so any remover has to either be biodegradable or easily contained. “Graffiti removal costs taxpayers quite a bit of money,” he said. In July, vandals defaced public structures in Silver Park and a yet-to-open underpass beneath Russell Street, and that incident alone cost about $2,500, Selvage said.