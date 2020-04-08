Call of the wild reverberates in shut-down Missoula

Turns out Missoula is a diverse place when it comes to howling.
We were at it again Tuesday and Wednesday nights, yipping and yapping, barking and ah-roooing from our back stoops and front porches, from the South Hills and jam-packed (blush) Waterworks Hill trailhead, from Lolo, Bonner and East Missoula and from who knows where all?
Inevitably real canines joined in the cacophony, although there’ve been no reports of such participants other than domestic dogs. Wouldn’t it be a hoot if …?
The Howl has been a thing at 8 p.m. in Missoula for a week now as the coronavirus chaos closes in.
It’s “in solidarity with healthcare workers, essential employees, and all others on the front line of this pandemic,” as Amy Crider, its instigator, explained on the Howl for Missoula Facebook page that started it all on April 1.
For some, the five minutes or so of howling have let us find our voices in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.
“We’re just naturally gifted howlers. It’s the way we roll,” said Tammy Elser, who steps out onto her second-story deck in the lower Rattlesnake with her daughter Erin Agner and lets loose. Most nights Erin’s boyfriend Andrew Peacock and housemate Ben Seratt join in the beautiful noise.
Howl time on Tuesday night just missed the rise of the supermoon over peaks to the east. Within minutes the brightest full moon of 2020 was in broad beam from the west side of town, the natural phenomenon smiling down on a troubled town like your jolliest bald uncle.
Its reprise Wednesday night was almost as enchanting but came nearly half an hour later as the first full night orb of the COVID-19 invasion downshifts to lesser cycles. Who knows if the Flower Moon that waxes full in the early morning hours of May 7 will behold such a buttoned-down world?
Almost 14,000 people have joined Crider’s Facebook group, one that keeps her fulfilled and extremely busy between nightly howls. She welcomed the help over the weekend of a second administrator, Sam Niederman.
Howling “didn’t really mean anything to me up until this movement started,” Crider said. “Now it kind of means everything.”
She learned on Tuesday there was a mass email going around Providence St. Patrick Hospital expressing gratitude for the supportive howls.
“That’s the first time I just sat there and bawled,” said Crider, whose husband works at an essential service job as she stays shut down at home during the crisis dealing with diabetes.
How did the Howl start? someone wondered on the Facebook page.
“Down in the chest and up to the throat and then rising into the mouth and through the lips into the trembling air,” came one reply. “That’s how mine started.”
Others speculated more seriously that the howling phenomenon began in Denver. Denverchannel.com reported on April 2 that Shelsea Ochoa and Brice Maiurro introduced the Facebook group “Go Outside and Howl at 8 pm” on March 27. It had more than 461,000 members as of Wednesday evening.
They did it to “bring their friends together as both deal with the consequences of the city’s stay-at-home order,” the article said.
Ochoa, a performance artist, said she got the idea from Brazil, where people go to a particular beach at sunset to cheer and perform a form of martial art known as capoeira. Maiurro, on the other hand, “recalls a group of friends coming together to recite poetry in an alleyway in Boulder that would eventually lead to howling at midnight every full moon."
In mid-March locked-down Italians began singing “Volare” and the national anthem from their balconies and front doors while some bang on pans.
There’s also evidence that a social trend #Solidarityat8 that started earlier in the winter had something to do with it. People around the world are encouraged to clap for health care workers dealing with COVID-19 patients at either 8 p.m. or during change of shift.
In Montana the howling good idea spread quickly from Missoula, Crider said. She tracks similar Facebook groups in Great Falls, Helena, Billings, Seeley Lake and the Bitterroot, and said there are probably other towns by now.
She’s had to shut down one member who insisted that fireworks were a better show of support than howling.
Besides the fact that they’re illegal in the city of Missoula, fireworks can be offensive to people like herself with PTSD, Crider said, not to mention hospital workers and dogs.
“Most importantly, that’s not what it’s about,” she said. “Save that for the Fourth of July.”
“Howling’s a good diversion,” said Elser, a lifelong educator who is missing her students at Salish Kootenai College during the lockdown. “We have neighbors on the front lines and others who are unable to stay at home during all this. My daughter is a dispatcher, my son-in-law is a firefighter, my next-door neighbor is an anesthesiologist.
“I have nothing but respect for them all, and that includes the receptionists and the CNAs (certified nursing assistants) and it goes on and on and on.”
There are plenty of howling tutorials on YouTube, including one posted in 2010 by a young woman known only as WolfOfShadows1986.
“One of the first things you have to remember with howling is your attitude with it,” she instructs. “For me, I like to almost shape-shift into the wolf or the canine part of myself so I can bring out the sound and the emotions behind it.
“You just sit in a comfortable position and feel your body change. You can feel yourself growing a muzzle and erect ears. You can sometimes feel a tail, feel your hands becoming paws… ."
Elser gets all the instruction she needs from her neighbor’s dog Frank, who has “an exceptionally good, robust, baritone howl.”
Long before Howl for Missoula, Elser said, “We were well aware of Frank’s unique gift, and loved it. He also does it for first responders, police and fire. Any time there’s a siren in the neighborhood he chimes in with complete, robust support for emergency responders.”
