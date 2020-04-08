Call of the wild reverberates in shut-down Missoula

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Turns out Missoula is a diverse place when it comes to howling.

We were at it again Tuesday and Wednesday nights, yipping and yapping, barking and ah-roooing from our back stoops and front porches, from the South Hills and jam-packed (blush) Waterworks Hill trailhead, from Lolo, Bonner and East Missoula and from who knows where all?

Inevitably real canines joined in the cacophony, although there’ve been no reports of such participants other than domestic dogs. Wouldn’t it be a hoot if …?

The Howl has been a thing at 8 p.m. in Missoula for a week now as the coronavirus chaos closes in.

It’s “in solidarity with healthcare workers, essential employees, and all others on the front line of this pandemic,” as Amy Crider, its instigator, explained on the Howl for Missoula Facebook page that started it all on April 1.

For some, the five minutes or so of howling have let us find our voices in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

“We’re just naturally gifted howlers. It’s the way we roll,” said Tammy Elser, who steps out onto her second-story deck in the lower Rattlesnake with her daughter Erin Agner and lets loose. Most nights Erin’s boyfriend Andrew Peacock and housemate Ben Seratt join in the beautiful noise.