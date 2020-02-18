'Cambie': New taphouse, coffee bar and restaurant opens on South Higgins

Chris Goble was a busy man on Tuesday, the opening day of the Cambie Taphouse + Coffee, with phone calls and longtime friends stopping in to see him and try out the menu.
Goble and his business partners have spent the last nine months in the design and construction phase and are glad to have been finally able to open the doors to the public at their newest creation, located at 2413 S. Higgins Ave.
“We’re really happy with how it turned out,” Goble said, grinning and squeezing between his staff members serving beer, coffee, kombucha and tacos.
A Hellgate High School grad and longtime manager of the Hoagieville drive-up that was demolished to make way for the new place, Goble knows a lot of people in the community.
“Everyone’s pretty excited,” he said, before greeting another old high school friend.
Co-manager Amy Galipeau contributed a lot of interior design expertise, Goble said, and the building features two outdoor patios, a nook with a gas fireplace, large sunny windows, a conference room with a large flatscreen and a long bar.
Goble is especially excited about the second-story outdoor patio with views of Pattee Canyon and the mountains to the east.
"We were going to have a north-facing patio, but our architect Logan (Kato) at Oz Architects said we'd be better off with a south-facing deck and he really worked his magic on it," Goble explained. "It'll be nice and sunny in the spring and fall and people will have shade in the hottest part of the day in the summer."
With 42 taps, they’ll feature a rotating menu of dozens of local, regional and globally sourced beers and wines, so the “taphouse” part of the name is no joke.
They’ve also got a full espresso bar that open at 8 a.m., so the “coffee” is taken care of. As for “Cambie,” Goble said they were originally planning to called the place “Brewed” but learned it was trademarked by a place in Texas. That business wanted a "ridiculous" percentage of Goble’s annual gross sales and cash up front, so he went searching for something that wasn't licensed by somebody else.
You have free articles remaining.
It wasn't easy, but he finally stumbled on the world "Cambie" on Instagram. He Googled the word, and found it's derived from the Spanish verb "cambiar."
"It popped up as 'to alter, to vary, to change'," he recalled. "And it instantly clicked in my head. This corner's altering, it's varying, it's changing. We're going to have an altering, changing beer menu, wine selection and food selection so it kind of all fit."
The food menu features shared plates like mozzarella wedges, buffalo cauliflower or a chef's cheese board. They also serve a baby kale salad, pork and pineapple tacos for $7 each, fish tacos for the same price, a burger and a chicken sandwich.
Emilee Cooper was sipping coffee by the fire with her mother Carol.
"We've lived here for a long time, so we've always driven by here," she said. "Hoagieville we used to come to for a long time. So now we've been waiting for it to open because we were curious. So it was a surprise."
She was especially complimentary of all the local artwork and photography on display.
"It's really nicely decorated, really cozy I think," she said. "Especially for this time of year."
Darrell Brown and his son Joel Brown were finishing their meals and admiring the place. It's a neighborhood bar, and they've lived nearby for many years.
"I had the fish tacos, and they were very good," Darrell Brown said. "It's going to be my wife's favorite."
Joel Brown said it's a great addition to the neighborhood.
"The Iron Griz is nice, but this is nicer," he said.