'Cambie': New taphouse, coffee bar and restaurant opens on South Higgins

Goble is especially excited about the second-story outdoor patio with views of Pattee Canyon and the mountains to the east.

"We were going to have a north-facing patio, but our architect Logan (Kato) at Oz Architects said we'd be better off with a south-facing deck and he really worked his magic on it," Goble explained. "It'll be nice and sunny in the spring and fall and people will have shade in the hottest part of the day in the summer."

With 42 taps, they’ll feature a rotating menu of dozens of local, regional and globally sourced beers and wines, so the “taphouse” part of the name is no joke.

They’ve also got a full espresso bar that open at 8 a.m., so the “coffee” is taken care of. As for “Cambie,” Goble said they were originally planning to called the place “Brewed” but learned it was trademarked by a place in Texas. That business wanted a "ridiculous" percentage of Goble’s annual gross sales and cash up front, so he went searching for something that wasn't licensed by somebody else.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

It wasn't easy, but he finally stumbled on the world "Cambie" on Instagram. He Googled the word, and found it's derived from the Spanish verb "cambiar."