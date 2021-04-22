Campaign filings in Missoula begin for City Council, mayoral, municipal judge races

Campaign filing for six seats on the Missoula City Council, three municipal judge districts and Missoula mayor began on Thursday.
As of press deadline, seven candidates had filed for city council seats, three for the municipal judge districts and two for mayor.
Filing closes on June 22 and the general election will take place on Nov. 2. While not yet finalized, Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman said ballots for the primary will likely be sent on Aug. 18 and for the general election on Oct. 13.
Montana's Secretary of State's office has to approve a mail ballot plan and if it does, it has to be decided no later than July 16. A Missoula County document stated a tentative primary date will be Sept. 14.
City Council members are salaried at $1,249 per month or $14,990 for the year. The mayoral salary is $96,518 annually.
City Council
Incumbent City Council members Jordan Hess and Stacie Anderson filed for Wards 2 and 5, respectively. Hess is seeking his third term and Anderson a second.
Hess chairs the city's Land Use and Development committee, while Anderson does the same for Public Safety and Health. Neither candidate has yet had a challenger file.
Hess is the director of transportation at the University of Montana, while Anderson serves as the executive director of A Better Big Sky, a nonprofit.
"(I'm running) just because I'm so excited about the work that the city is doing and I feel that I've been really heavily involved in and I want to be able to see those through," Hess said. "I think that I'll bring experience, enthusiasm and problem-solving to a world that's challenging right now."
Anderson said she's worked hard to use common sense and critical thinking during her time on City Council.
"As we emerge from the pandemic, we need to ensure that we are balancing the needs of all Missoulians. The issues we faced prior to 2020 have been greatly exacerbated by the pandemic," she said. "We need to make even more progress in addressing housing affordability in Missoula, improving social and economic inequity, and investing in local infrastructure. The attacks on local control we have seen during this legislative session limit our ability to make local decisions so we will need to work even harder to find creative solutions"
Jennifer Savage and J Kevin Hunt announced their intentions to run for the Ward 1 seat, which is held by Bryan von Lossberg. Von Lossberg told the Missoulian he is not seeking re-election.
According to LinkedIn, Savage is the communications director at J. Savage Communications. Hunt practiced law for 30 years in Oregon.
"I moved to Montana 20 years ago and saw in Missoula a place where the community valued the voices of everyday citizens in local government," Savage said in a statement. "As a dedicated Northsider, I'm running for Missoula City Council in Ward 1 because I still believe that's true. Missoula is my chosen home and, if elected, I'd be proud to serve this community with tenacity, hard work and a deep commitment to finding solutions to the challenges ahead."
Hunt did not respond to a request for comment before press time.
Dori Gilels and Daniel Carlino both entered the race for the Ward 3 City Council position, where Heather Harp's term is expiring. Carlino recently ran for the Public Services Commission in District 4.
"Missoula faces multiple crises: a housing crisis, a climate crisis, and economic depression caused by an unprecedented pandemic. I am running for City Council to make sure we address these crises before it's too late," Carlino said in a statement. "I will work to pass regulations that will ensure affordable housing and childcare, institute greater protections for our environment, and expand our focus on social justice.
"My goal is to make Missoula a clean and affordable place to live for all Missoulians."
Gilels described herself as a community advocate in a news release. She also noted affordable housing, tax structures, climate change, elder care and mental health services as pressing issues facing Missoula's community.
She was most recently co-owner and publisher of Mamalode Magazine.
"Missoula is growing and I believe growth creates challenges as well as opportunities," Gilels said. "These circumstances have also been impacted by the pandemic in unforeseen ways. I am eager to approach the complexities of this time with attention to livability and a passion for preserving Missoula's culture."
Mike Nugent officially is running for the Ward 4 seat, which is held by Jesse Ramos. Ramos said he is not seeking re-election, calling his time on council "the honor of a lifetime" and stressing he is not entering the mayoral race.
Nugent is vice president and managing broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties and a University of Montana alumnus. He also serves on the United Way of Missoula County Board of Directors and is a commissioner on the Missoula Housing Authority board.
"I want people who are from here, or moving here or want to be in Missoula to be able to afford to live in Missoula," Nugent said. "That encompasses so many things, but we've got a major crisis in housing right now.
"We need to find affordable housing for everybody who lives in this town," he added. "... that's the major impetus for me running is to just try and help average, everyday Missoulians find some relief."
Mayor
In the mayoral race, incumbent John Engen and challenger Jacob Elder are officially candidates. Elder announced his campaign last year, while Engen did the same on Wednesday.
Engen is the longest-termed mayor in Missoula's history and is seeking his fifth term. Elder is a Marine Corps veteran and a law student at the University of Montana.
"I'm optimistic, I'm energetic and I'm committed to making local government work for all of us," Engen said in a prepared statement on Wednesday. "I'm ready to execute our community plans and find new ways to solve our problems in the same way that I have for nearly 16 years now. I'm ready for any surprises that come our way."
On his campaign site, Elder lists affordable housing, fiscal responsibility, affordable child care, homelessness and behavioral health as key issues facing the city.
Elder is a refugee from Liberia who went to high school in Helena.
"As your mayor, I will not hide in City Hall's corners. I will provide citizens with ongoing updates about my administration's goals and accomplishments. I need and welcome your feedback about how, together, we can make Missoula a brighter and healthier place to live," Elder said in a Wednesday post on his campaign's Instagram page.
Municipal judges
Missoula has one elected judge as well as two part-time assistant judges, but that will soon change.
Senate Bill 127, a recent piece of legislation signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte, eliminates the ability of municipal judges to appoint part-time judges.
Jennifer Streano (District 1), Thorin Geist (District 2) and Ethan Lerman (District 3) have filed for candidacy.
