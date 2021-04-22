Campaign filings in Missoula begin for City Council, mayoral, municipal judge races

"(I'm running) just because I'm so excited about the work that the city is doing and I feel that I've been really heavily involved in and I want to be able to see those through," Hess said. "I think that I'll bring experience, enthusiasm and problem-solving to a world that's challenging right now."

Anderson said she's worked hard to use common sense and critical thinking during her time on City Council.

"As we emerge from the pandemic, we need to ensure that we are balancing the needs of all Missoulians. The issues we faced prior to 2020 have been greatly exacerbated by the pandemic," she said. "We need to make even more progress in addressing housing affordability in Missoula, improving social and economic inequity, and investing in local infrastructure. The attacks on local control we have seen during this legislative session limit our ability to make local decisions so we will need to work even harder to find creative solutions"

Jennifer Savage and J Kevin Hunt announced their intentions to run for the Ward 1 seat, which is held by Bryan von Lossberg. Von Lossberg told the Missoulian he is not seeking re-election.

According to LinkedIn, Savage is the communications director at J. Savage Communications. Hunt practiced law for 30 years in Oregon.