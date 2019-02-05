Voyageur fiddling and Virginia plantation parlor tunes will echo through the Lolo Community Center on Thursday night.
Missoula musicians Ellie Nuno and Stu Williams will present a lively musical program called “Music of the Thomas Jefferson Era” for the monthly meeting of the Travelers’ Rest Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, which starts at 7 p.m.
The contrast was extreme between the music the Lewis and Clark expedition enjoyed on the Missouri River and points west, often played on a beat-up fiddle, and that played on finely crafted violins back east.
Nuno is a nationally known and highly respected violin/fiddle player and local music teacher, a prodigy of the late Joseph Musselman, a music professor at the University of Montana and a longtime member of the Travelers’ Rest Chapter who created the website Lewis-Clark.org.
Williams will accompany Nuno on the concertina. The event is free and open to the public.