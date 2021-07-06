Campsite catches fire near North Reserve Street bridge Monday

The Missoula Fire Department responded to a report of smoke and fire near the North Reserve Street bridge on Monday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched about 1:30 p.m., said Missoula Assistant Fire Marshal Adam Sebastian.

The fire was about 15 feet wide by 25 feet tall when crews arrived, Sebastian said. The flames were extinguished in about 10 minutes.

There were no injuries and no property loss was reported. The cause of the fire was from negligent human behavior at a vacant site, he said.

Missoula police also responded to help with traffic in the area.

