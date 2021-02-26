Campus athletic alcohol bill passes second reading

A catering endorsement will be required by businesses to enter an agreement with colleges and universities in Montana, which many establishments already have. That endorsement allows businesses to serve alcohol outside of their bars and restaurants at other venues.

Similar agreements are in place with schools in the state to serve alcohol at concerts and other non-athletic events on campuses. In Missoula, for example, the Rhino catered a 2014 Paul McCartney concert that drew around 25,000 concertgoers.

"That's the magic of the bill, is that it allows our existing bars and restaurants that have a catering endorsement to share the revenue stream on the sale of beer at games with the colleges themselves," Boldman told the Missoulian on Feb. 19. "That's the magic of the bill, because we already have catering endorsements for the universities."

Businesses within a 100-mile radius of schools and an active catering license will be eligible to bid with universities and colleges for contracts to serve. Schools will be able to choose their own providers. Since it is permissive legislation, colleges do not have to serve alcohol at sporting events if they don't want to.

The economic impact could be significant, though proponents of the legislation feel the Montana University System Board of Regents might be downplaying it.