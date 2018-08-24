On Friday, University of Montana President Seth Bodnar will give his first State of the University address — a speech many hope will articulate a resonant vision for the liberal arts flagship.
Community members often note the fortune of UM is linked with that of the wider community. So this week, the Missoulian asked leaders on and off campus to share the messages they'll listen for in the address.
"It's important for President Bodnar to convey a comprehensive vision of how he intends to build on our strengths and enhance the core curriculum that will produce globally competitive graduates who also understand the critical role each individual plays in a civil society," said Larry Simkins, president of Washington Companies and the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, in a statement.
UM Professor Betsy Bach, a nationally recognized educator in communications, said she would expect to hear a plan for the campus that's placed in a context broader than Montana. UM has experienced enrollment declines and budget shortfalls, but it's not alone. Higher education is generally facing financial challenges and a diminishment of public trust.
"What is his vision? How does he want us to move forward in this ever-changing academic environment?" Bach said. "This is something that's not just affecting U of M, but it's something affecting public liberal arts, or flagship liberal arts institutions all across the country.
"The times are just so uncertain. So I want reassurance that we have a plan to move forward, with the understanding that no plan is perfect, but that we can successfully articulate our mission and our vision."
Susan Hay Patrick, chief executive officer of United Way of Missoula County, said the speech is an opportunity to not only share a vision, but to inspire community members to be part of it. In recent months, she said she's seen deliberate and "unprecedented" outreach on the part of UM to the business community.
"I think the university will be calling on the community in a new way, to help with those very nuts and bolts aspects of running an institution successfully," Patrick said.
After years of dropping enrollment and related budget turmoil at UM, the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education brought on last fall an unconventional leader to take the helm of the struggling institution. Selected at just 38 years old, Bodnar came from the military and private industry to lead a doctoral research institution.
The Rhodes scholar and Green Beret stepped into the role in January, and after his first 100 days on the job, many people on campus praised his energy for the monumental tasks in front of him. In a short time, the recipient of two master's degrees from Oxford University achieved noteworthy milestones, such as presenting a draft plan for UM's academic future with recommendations that would inevitably stir controversy.
In his first month on the job, Bodnar also informed the campus it needed to close a $10 million gap between revenue and expenditures over four years and said UM was at a "critical juncture." Questions about the flagship's identity and mission still simmer on campus and beyond.
At 11:15 a.m. Friday, Bodnar has the chance to answer some of those questions and discuss UM's mission.
***
Luke Alford, president of the Staff Senate, said he hopes community members hear that UM is making decisions that are good for students. Alford will speak at the forum, along with Faculty Senate Chair Matt Semanoff, who could not be reached for comment this week.
In addition to faculty, staff and student leaders, Bodnar is including the provost and deans in the address, and Alford praised the inclusive approach.
"He's engaging the collective wisdom of the people that work here to help shape the future of the university," Alford said.
Missoula makes the campus better, and in bringing students to town, the university enriches the community, he said. At the State of the University, he said he hopes the community hears how UM is focused on students.
"Ultimately, I think the emphasis on student success and really focusing on meeting them where they're at is something the community should be interested to hear. I think when we do that, the university is successful," Alford said.
UM employs about 800 staff, or close to 1,000 if counting contract professionals, and Alford said he hopes to hear from the president about a leadership principle Bodnar stated early on in his tenure: "I'll really be listening to what he has to say around his principle of 'mission first, people always.'"
Alford said staff heard the phrase as a signal the administration would value individuals on campus, and he said the view represents a cultural shift at UM. He wants to hear more about how the tide will turn in that direction.
"Valuing the people here is something I don't think staff had felt for quite a while," Alford said.
***
Professor Bach said the campus wants to hear from new Provost Jon Harbor about UM's academic mission. At the same time, she wants UM's top administrator to assume a clear leadership role at the address.
"I'd like to see Seth take center stage," Bach said.
Given difficulties in higher education in general and at UM, Bach said the institution is in a turbulent environment. As such, she hopes to hear an "upbeat, but realistic tone," one that's positive but doesn't gloss over hurdles UM still faces.
Last spring, a UM committee identified areas of excellence, and Bach said she isn't sure who worked on them in the summer. She said she wants to know what the corresponding goals are for the future and how she and others on campus can help UM reach them.
"I'm not completely sure in all honesty where that is at the moment," Bach said.
In addition to a vision and broad goals, others also want to hear about some of the basics, such as enrollment and recruitment and the way UM prioritizes resources. Mayor John Engen said he's interested to hear UM is making progress on bringing in students.
"I'm hoping to hear from President Bodnar that his team is coming together and that UM is getting the fundamentals of enrollment and communications with students squared away," Engen said in an email.
"We had breakfast a few weeks ago, and I was encouraged by his enthusiasm for the new provost and vice president for enrollment and communications. And I'd like to hear that he remains optimistic, which I believe he is, about the future of the university."
***
Sen. Tom Facey also hopes to hear about some of the basics in the State of the University address. Facey said a leader must engender enthusiasm at such an event, but in this case, the Missoula Democrat and former school teacher also also wants to know UM is focused on recruitment and student education.
Montana State University inundates high school juniors and their parents with marketing materials, he said, and he wants to hear that UM is reaching out to students in the state, as well. He also wants to hear a clear vision for UM, as he heard from MSU President Waded Cruzado at a dinner with legislators several months ago.
"Holy Toledo," Facey said of the dynamic leader. "After three hours, you knew where in the world she was going."
The senator said UM is "knocking it out on the research end of the deal," but the teacher of 38 years and union member also wants to know the campus is supporting students.
"Are we spending our resources on the people and activities that are in front of students, in front of the chalkboard?" Facey said.
Generally, he said the Legislature has supported the Montana University System more than other agencies in order to avoid tuition increases for families. But he also said tuition freezes coupled with unequal tuition at the flagships and declining enrollment at UM put the Missoula flagship "behind the eight ball." Gov. Steve Bullock and former Gov. Brian Schweitzer should have done more earlier to help UM catch up. Last fall, Bullock largely protected higher education in proposed budget cuts addressing a shortfall.
***
From many accounts, Bodnar has been working on community relationships, and leaders are eager to hear about how those partnerships are developing.
UM works with the public schools, and Superintendent Mark Thane said under Bodnar, UM is making a "significant effort" to work with Missoula County Public Schools. Thane said he's excited about collaborative projects to help students have a "seamless transition" from lower to higher education.
In the address Friday, he said he hopes people hear about all the opportunities that exist for students in higher education beyond four-year degrees. He's excited to hear UM effectively communicate its value to students so they can make informed decisions about education after high school.
"I think also just clarifying what the vision is for the University of Montana so prospective students and certainly the professionals in K-12 education understand what the university has to offer and what it sees as its value," Thane said.
Simkins also praised Bodnar's willingness to develop partnerships. In an email provided by Washington Foundation Executive Director Mike Halligan, Simkins said he and other community members want to learn more about the president's "Strategy for Distinction" and how it will positively affect student recruitment and retention along with teaching and learning.
"We're very supportive of President Bodnar's 'roll-up-your-sleeves, hands-on approach,' to engaging students, faculty, staff and the community," Simkins said. "We will be listening to hear how he intends to continue to bring this entire team together to elevate UM's role in the community, the state and the world."
Engen wants to hear more about UM's relationship to the community, as well.
"As a community partner, I'm looking forward to hearing about how UM is taking advantage of community resources and leadership, thinking about campus boundaries much differently and continuing our conversations around joint planning," Engen said.
Patrick, with United Way, said in the president's short tenure, she's witnessed an eagerness and willingness to better connect UM's resources with those in Missoula.
"I would hope and expect that he would talk about a sense of place, that the university is part of our larger community, and our fortunes are inextricably linked," Patrick said. "And how we can work together to strengthen the university, and that in turn, will strengthen the community."
Will Johnson, chair of the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors, said his organization appreciates UM's willingness to engage with the business community.
"We have had the opportunity to visit with President Bodnar and (the new vice president for enrollment and strategic communications) Cathy Cole and are impressed with the various steps they are taking to put admissions back on the right path," Johnson said in an email.
"They have the appropriate sense of urgency, and all of Missoula knows just how critical the students are to our economy and future workforce. We look forward to hearing more about the world-renowned research that continues to occur and how the university will continue to elevate its presence and relevance in our region.”