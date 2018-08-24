University of Montana State of the University Address

University of Montana President Seth Bodnar, Provost Jon Harbor, UM’s academic deans and shared governance leaders will host the annual State of the University Address at 11:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24.

The University community, members of the public and the media are invited to the event, which will be held in the Montana Theatre of UM’s Performing Arts and Radio/Television Center. Coffee and tea will be available in the lobby prior to the event.

The address will be streamed live online at mcat.org/#!local-live/cchx.

“The State of the University Address marks the beginning of a new academic year and the continuation of our collective efforts to provide an excellent education for every student who joins our family,” Bodnar said in a statement from UM. “We will celebrate our new and recently promoted faculty, and we will turn our attention to the exciting year ahead.”