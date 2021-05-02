Campus Thrift: UM students donate leftover items for community sale

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cathryn Raan started the program in 2015 and still volunteers every year.

"This year is a little different because there's less students, but we usually fill up a 26-foot U-Haul to the ceiling," she said. "It's like stuffed. The first year was honestly probably the most stuff. But it's become a lot more efficient of a program over the years. We empty the U-Haul into the gym on Monday morning and start sorting it for the sale."

The sale is open to the general public and will take place on Wednesday, May 5 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Schreiber Gym, located at 32 Campus Drive on the UM Campus. Cash and checks are the only form of payment accepted.

"Whatever does not sell we have local organizations come pick up, whatever is appropriate for their organization," Raan explained. "The Poverello Center takes a lot of the bedding and towels. The Habitat for Humanity Re-Store takes furniture and small appliances. Mountain Home Montana takes a lot of used clothing. Soft Landing Missoula is coming. Everything kind of gets dispersed around the community in the appropriate places and the waste reduction is huge."

Raan said students who fly home used to just put lots of perfectly good items in the campus dumpsters before the program started.