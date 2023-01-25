 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Can you tell rain from snow? This group wants to know

Scientists are working to better track and understand the rain-snow transition around western Montana — and to do that, they need Montanans to become "citizen scientists." 

In a one-hour talk at the Missoula Public Library on Feb. 6, scientists from the Desert Research Institute and University of Montana will explain how the rain-snow transition impacts agriculture and commerce, transportation, climate, hydrology, drought, flooding, tourism, avalanche forecasting and more. And, they'll highlight how citizen scientists — regular folks collecting and reporting quick, simple observations — are crucial to better understanding the rain-snow transition. The talk begins at 6 p.m. in room Copper A 401. The library is located at 455 East. Main St. in downtown Missoula.

Mountain Rain or Snow - 2

Trend lines of data from the 2021–22 winter show the variability of the rain-snow transition in different mountain regions of the U.S. 

For all they can do, weather satellites aren't that good at determining whether it's raining or snowing when air temperatures are around freezing. Humans, however, are very good at it. Whenever precipitation occurs and air temps are in the upper 20s through high 30s, people can simply peek outside and quickly report whether precipitation is falling as rain, snow or a mix. The rain-snow transition occurs at different temperatures in different places, and it can vary locally depending on other factors. The better that transition is understood — and the better its variations are understood — the more accurately forecasters can answer an age-old question: Is it going to rain or snow? 

The Feb. 6 talk will feature Meghan Collins, a DRI associate research scientist in science communication, and Kyle Bocinsky, the director of UM's Climate Extension for Montana, part of the Montana Climate Office. The talk will begin with explaining "why rain-snow estimates matter, and the recent rain-on-snow events" in western Montana, Collins said on Wednesday. 

"For this region, estimating rain versus snow matters," she said. "We saw that with the flooding but there's many other reasons. Citizen or community observations are really the best way to advance the science." 

Mountain Rain or Snow - 3

Volunteers around Missoula and elsewhere in far-western Montana can text BITTERROOT to 855-909-0798 to enroll as a Mountain Rain or Snow observer. 

To that end, DRI; University of Nevada, Reno; and Lynker, an environmental science and technology company, started Mountain Rain or Snow. The NASA-funded project allows volunteers to report how precipitation is falling at their location. Observations are entered via a simple web app accessed on a phone or computer. Volunteers enter a keyword associated with their general location, then the app sends a text-message notification when temperatures and precipitation potential in the area are ripe for helpful observations. Collins is the engagement leader for Mountain Rain and Snow. 

In the talk, DRI and UM scientists will showcase the impact of more than 20,000 community observations collected so far, and share how people can get involved. In past winters, Mountain Rain or Snow recorded zero observations from around Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley. After rolling out a Missoula-specific keyword for reporting observations ("BITTERROOT") last fall, the project has recorded dozens of observations from the area so far this winter, Collins said. Volunteers can sign up by texting "BITTERROOT" to 855-909-0798. 

"We are really interested in putting western Montana on the map," she said. "Every mountain range in every region is unique, and we want to understand the specific rain-snow differences in Montana." 

Outdoors Reporter

Joshua Murdock covers the outdoors and natural resources for the Missoulian.

