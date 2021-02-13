Canadians revamp COVID entry rules

Crossing the Canadian border by car will be a bit easier than entering by air, but both routes will still face lots of COVID-19 restrictions.

Canadian officials announced new rules for visiting foreign citizens on Friday in response to concerns over new, more-infectious variants of the COVID virus. Unfortunately, tourist access to destinations such as Waterton Lakes National Park or nearby ski resorts in British Columbia and Alberta does not appear available any time soon.

Motorists driving into Canada must show proof of a negative PCR virus test no more than 72 hours old. At the border, they will receive a kit with two more tests — one to be taken at the traveler’s destination and the second to be taken after completing a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Air travelers are now required to have a pre-booked, three-day stay at an authorized quarantine hotel ready for them on arrival at a Canadian airport. They will take a PCR test, and if found negative, will be allowed to continue to their final destination and finish the remaining 11 days of their quarantine.

The Canadian testing rules do not accept antigen, or rapid-result tests. Only PCR tests will be accepted at ports of entry.