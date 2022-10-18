Candidate Q&A: Alex Beal running for Justice of the Peace, Dept. 1

1) Why are you running for the Justice of the Peace position? What strengths will you bring to the bench if elected?

I am running for reelection because I am proud of the work that I have done to reform and modernize Justice Court and I want to continue making the court even more efficient and easy to access. I bring years of experience as a judge, where I believe I have treated the people who appeared before me with respect and patience. I recognize that in criminal cases, I am often talking to people about a low point of their life, and I never assume that a single action defines a person. Criminal cases make up only half of Justice Court’s docket, the rest are civil cases such as evictions, debt collection cases, small claims and other disputes between private parties involving no more than $15,000. Every one of the thousands of civil cases we hear each year is important to someone in Missoula, and they deserve a judge who knows the law and can fairly resolve their case. In District Court, both parties usually have an attorney, but in Justice Court it’s common for neither party to have one; in Justice Court the judge is often the only person with any legal experience. I regularly need every bit of my experience as a lawyer and a judge to know the answers to those cases, and to address legal issues quickly, efficiently and accurately.

2) What’s the importance of the role the Justice of the Peace position plays in Missoula’s criminal justice system?

While Justice Court handles initial appearances (i.e. sets bonds) on some felony offenses, and has full jurisdiction over cases such as domestic violence and drunk driving, the vast majority of our criminal cases are minor traffic offenses. We play an important role in providing accountability in sentences for serious misdemeanors, but we have an equally important role for smaller charges. When people appear on charges of driving without insurance, for example, the court balances punishment for past actions with facilitating future successes. We could impose maximum penalties for everyone without insurance, but that is likely to make the problem worse, adding large fines to the monthly premiums they were already struggling to pay. That’s why we began providing monthly financial incentives to keep insurance during the duration of their sentence. This is just one example of how we help create a safer and more productive community for all of us.

3) How would you balance holding people accused of violent offenses accountable with mitigating overcrowding at the jail?

I think it’s important to note that courts don’t hold the accused accountable, we hold the convicted accountable. Accountability comes through a sentence following a conviction. Bonds, on the other hand, are a question only of community safety. I think this question is really asking “How do you balance community safety with overcrowding at the jail?” and I believe that’s a very important question.

I was selected by the Montana Supreme Court to represent all 122 misdemeanor court judges on Montana's Pretrial Advisory Committee, a group of judges, law enforcement, prosecutors and legislators tasked with reducing the number of people in jail awaiting trial without compromising community safety. We take a data-driven approach to criminal justice, analyzing what factors predict whether a person will make it to court appearances and obey the law. By ensuring that we do not unnecessarily incarcerate people who can safely function in the community, we preserve the necessary space for those whose conduct and history require stronger interventions. In many cases tools such as alcohol and drug testing or GPS monitoring allow people who have historically been incarcerated prior to trial (at the cost to taxpayers of $144/day) to safely remain in the community and keep their homes, jobs, and families. For those people who have demonstrated they are too dangerous to be released prior to trial, I have never hesitated to impose high bonds. I believe that the thoughtfulness and fairness I have shown in this area is why I have such widespread support from law enforcement and prosecutors, but also defense attorneys and community advocates.