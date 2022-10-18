Candidate Q&A: Bill Burt running for Justice of the Peace, Dept. 1

1) Why are you running for the Justice of the Peace position?

I am running for Justice of the Peace because crime rates in Missoula are out of control and the law enforcement officers we pay to protect this community are frustrated. Our city police officers, highway patrol, detention officers, probation officers and county deputies are working as hard as ever to keep this community safe from violent and repeat offenders only to see them released back into the community with no bond or monitoring. Within days, and sometimes hours, law enforcement officers are re-arresting the same people for the same crimes, often violent and dangerous to the public.

Some recent examples are the two DOT workers who were assaulted during the camp cleanup on Reserve Street, the attempted abduction of a child at the fairgrounds, the suspect who was arrested for three burglaries in July only to be arrested for his fourth burglary on Aug. 3, and the assault with a weapon incident that closed Broadway Street on Sept. 30. In all these examples, the offender had just been in jail prior to reoffending and released with no bond or monitoring just to commit additional offenses. In some of these examples, the offender was again released without bond or monitoring.

These are just a few examples from the past couple of months but the practice of releasing violent and repeat offenders without bond or monitoring has been going on for the past four years. Missoula’s law enforcement community is growing weary of this. It is dangerous to them, it is dangerous to this public, and it is a practice that needs to stop.

2) What strengths will you bring to the bench if elected?

My law enforcement background has provided me with years of experience dealing with criminal, civil, and social issues in the field and as an administrator. I know what it is like to be in the middle of a domestic dispute among family members, have witnessed the emotions brought about due to a fatal car crash or suicide, and the dynamics of robberies, burglaries and assaults. I frequently interacted with people suffering from mental illness, drug and alcohol addictions, people in crisis, and any other mental state you can imagine. I have mediated numerous civil matters related to child custody issues, landlord-tenant disputes, inadvertent property damage, and other noncriminal matters. These hands-on experiences have provided me with knowledge, skills and abilities to make fair, consistent, and compassionate decisions related to a person accused of a crime, but with proper consideration to the victims and overall safety of the community.

3) What’s the importance of the role the Justice of the Peace position plays in Missoula’s criminal justice system?

All cases, from something as minor as a traffic ticket to something as serious as a homicide, begins with Justice Court. The exception to this is misdemeanor offenses occurring within the city limits. Everything else starts in Justice Court and this is why I believe this court is one of the most important courts. The Justice of the Peace has the responsibility of determining if the accused can safely be released back into the community using one of the many jail diversion options or if the accused is a violent and/or repeat offender that should be held with bond or other options such as pretrial supervision, GPS monitoring, home arrest, etc. The Justice of the Peace must have the experience to be able to weigh the benefit of releasing someone accused of a crime against the danger to the public and/or the likelihood of repeat offenses. Judges have a substantial public safety responsibility to the communities they serve. The multiple examples of recent “Catch and Release” incidents that have been widely reported by local media, clearly demonstrates that this public safety responsibility is not being fulfilled in Missoula with our current Justice Court.

4) How would you balance holding people accused of violent offenses accountable with mitigating overcrowding at the jail?

Overcrowding at the jail is going to be an issue regardless of how many people are released. The jail was built in the late '90s when Missoula County’s population was somewhere around 75,000 people. With a current population of about 120,000 and the dramatically increasing crime rates, jail capacity is certainly an issue that must be considered. Having said that, jail operations fall under the purview of the elected sheriff and mitigation will have its best chance to succeed through a working relationship with him/her.

The last seven years that I was with the sheriff’s office, I was a captain in Sheriff McDermott’s administration. It was during this period that the Jail Diversion Master Plan (JDMP) was developed. It took a lot of work from a lot of different people but ultimately the sheriff was the key, and we are proud of the finished product.

The purpose of jail diversion is to provide alternatives to incarceration for first-time offenders in non-violent cases. This keeps the offender able to work and/or care for their family while freeing up room in the jail and reducing costs to Missoula taxpayers. Properly implemented, jail diversion offers many options, even to certain repeat offenders but they must have a stake in it. If repeat offenders are being released without any bond or monitoring, and have not been afforded any diversion options, there is no incentive to stay out of trouble and history indicates the behavior will continue.

Again, jail operations fall under the purview of the elected sheriff. There have been times in the past where the Missoula jail was simply out of beds and there was no other person eligible for release. In these instances, we relied on our neighbors. Missoula County has resources for mental illness, drug and alcohol treatment, homelessness, etc. that the surrounding counties do not have. Often times, Missoula County ends up taking on these cases for our neighbors. In return, we have utilized the space in their jails to hold people who could not be released by other means. With circumstances such as these, short-term solutions can be found through cooperation, communication and collaboration, which is a much better alternative than simply putting violent and repeat offenders back into the community without considerations toward public safety.