Candidate Q&A: David Wall running for Missoula County auditor

1) Why do you want to serve as county auditor?

I love the relationships I have with county staff and am so proud representing the public. I think this is a much more important job than most people think and needs a real professional, competent and reasonable person to do it. It is also a chance to ensure that the county’s goals (and my goals) of environmental sustainability and justice, equity, diversity and inclusion are present in the auditor’s office.

2) What do you see as the role of the county auditor?

The county auditor is an internal auditor for the county government. The job consists of ensuring that any purchases made by county staff are genuine county purchases, not personal purchases. The county auditor also protects county assets through policies, procedures, and audits. An accounting background is crucial for this work as it involves checking reports and statements from the county’s accounting system.

David Wall

BIO

davidwallformissoulacountyauditor@gmail.com

Office sought: Missoula County auditor

Political party: Democrat

Birth date and age: I am 52

Home: Missoula

Occupation: I am the current Missoula County auditor

Family: Wife, Susie Wall

Education: Two bachelor’s degrees. One in criminology from Florida State University, and an accounting degree from MSU-Billings

Past employment: Missoula County, Diamond Imaging

Military: None

Political experience: This is my first and only political office

Endorsements: David Strohmaier, Juanita Vero, Josh Slotnick, Kristin Jordan, Kirsten Pabst

