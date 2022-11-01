Candidate Q&A: Erin Lipkind running for Missoula County superintendent of schools

1) Why do you want to serve as the Missoula County superintendent of schools?

Having served in this capacity for almost 12 years, I am knowledgeable about the educational landscape of our county as well as our state. I am committed to meeting the needs of our most rural students, their teachers, and their families. I want to continue the work in progress, outlined below.

2) In what ways do you plan on facilitating the relationship between your office and the county’s school districts, particularly with the three Class III schools the county superintendent directly supervises?

I currently work closely with the school boards at Woodman, Sunset and Swan Valley elementary schools as well as their clerks and supervising teachers/principals to ensure that the districts comply with all state and federal statutes and administrative rules. I am also working to grow the next generation of rural teachers by hosting two yearlong student teaching residents, at Woodman and Sunset. I have written grants in order to develop and sustain an after-school program at Woodman Elementary as well as summer school programming, and with the support of the board we are offering 4-year-old kindergarten this year. Collaboration between my office, the Woodman School Board and our amazing supervising teacher, Mr. Neil Murray, has resulted in significant facilities improvements over the past few years including a new well, new roof, all new flooring, windows and paint, new kitchen, lighting, PA system and perhaps most importantly — high speed internet. This has been made possible thanks to the school levies generously voted for by the Woodman School Community as well as the E-rate program and ARP ESSER funds. At Sunset, we are working on a school renovation to improve school safety and usability of a very outdated space. If there are any contractors out there who would be willing to work with Woodman and Swan Valley Schools on door replacement to meet vital school safety needs, please contact my office.

3) What goals would you hope to accomplish if you are elected to be the county superintendent?

I wish to continue the work outlined in the previous question. I seek to grow enrollment in each district by providing an outstanding student-focused educational program, which is best offered in small K-8 schools. I strive to support and mentor the exceptional teachers who devote their careers to rural education. I will continue to serve as the school librarian for each district (I currently teach library classes at each school). I serve as the president of the executive board of the Montana Association of County School Superintendents, which is a branch of the School Administrators of Montana. In these roles, I will continue to advocate for change at the state level to best meet the educational and social-emotional needs of Montana’s and Missoula County’s students. The Office of Public Instruction under Superintendent Arntzen has not been responsive to the needs of students, teachers, parents and administrators, and gutted the services offered at the state level. This includes the current recommendations before the Board of Public Education that would decimate accreditation standards, including access to school mental health and guidance counselors, school librarians who instill in children a love of reading (more necessary than ever in this digital age), and reduce required middle school curriculum offerings, particularly in the fine arts, world languages and career and technical education. I encourage readers to visit bpe.mt.gov/Home/About-Us to read more about the proposed changes and consider providing their own public comment.