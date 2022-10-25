Candidate Q&A: Kirsten Pabst running for Missoula County Attorney

1) Why are you running for the county attorney position in Missoula County?

It is an honor to serve my community is this capacity. I give credit for our successes to my dedicated employees who get up every morning to make Missoula a better, safer place for our families, whether bringing dangerous criminals to justice, helping victims navigate the justice system, or providing low-level offenders tools to get back on the right track. I started this job with the idea that we can always find ways to do better. Approaching this challenging work with a growth mindset has spurred innovation and new, nationally recognized programs aimed at reducing recidivism and increasing organizational resilience.

2) What strengths will you bring to the position?

I am currently running for my third term as the elected prosecutor for Missoula County, Montana. In that role, I lead our ever-growing civil litigation and criminal divisions, which work with multiple law enforcement agencies and county departments.

I have been trying complex cases and teaching trial practice skills at the local, state and national levels for the past 27 years. I am involved with the National District Attorneys Association (NDAA), a large organization with thousands of members across the country, serving as a vice president on the Board of Directors.

I frequently speak, lobby, and write on topics including secondary trauma and organizational resilience, criminal justice reform, and domestic violence and am a frequent lecturer for organizations such as National District Attorneys Association, various state prosecutor associations, the Alexander Blewett III School of Law, state chapters of Women in Law Enforcement and many other organizations.

I have been named Criminal Justice Professional of the Year and recently received two national achievement awards for my work in the evolving field of secondary trauma and another for Calibrate, my prosecution-led pretrial diversion program. I chair the national Prosecutor Wellbeing Task Force. Additionally, the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement Unit bestowed its highest honor upon my office for our longstanding partnership with the agency and my commitment to protecting the people, property and natural resources of our region.

3) What are the crime-related issues facing Missoula County right now?

The most challenging issues facing our community right now include the saturation of drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl, increasing violence — especially interpersonal violence — and driver-impaired vehicular injuries and deaths. Missoula crime numbers are consistent with and reflect the state and national surge in violent crime over the past two years.

We are seeing an increase in the number and severity of violent offenses. For example, in 2017, 20% of our cases were violent crimes. By 2020 that percentage had climbed to 27% and in 2021, 43% of our cases fell into the violent crime/crimes against persons category, much of it drug-driven. We handled 10 homicide cases in 2020, compared to just five in 2019 and four in 2018.

Drug and alcohol-related vehicular deaths in the Missoula district remain a challenge. In Missoula County in 2020, there were 24 deaths on highways. Statewide, 45% of all crash-deaths were alcohol-related; 36% were drug-related; some were both.

In addition to a major uptick in drug-related violent crime and unlawful possession and use of firearms, the dangerous drug fentanyl has become a major issue in Missoula, claiming several lives due to overdose hospitalizations and deaths.

We continue to work together with our law enforcement and community partners to prioritize high-risk offenders, engage in education and prevention efforts, and support treatment alternatives where appropriate.