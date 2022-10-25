 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Candidate Q&A: Kirsten Pabst running for Missoula County Attorney

  • 0

1) Why are you running for the county attorney position in Missoula County?

It is an honor to serve my community is this capacity. I give credit for our successes to my dedicated employees who get up every morning to make Missoula a better, safer place for our families, whether bringing dangerous criminals to justice, helping victims navigate the justice system, or providing low-level offenders tools to get back on the right track. I started this job with the idea that we can always find ways to do better. Approaching this challenging work with a growth mindset has spurred innovation and new, nationally recognized programs aimed at reducing recidivism and increasing organizational resilience.

2) What strengths will you bring to the position?

I am currently running for my third term as the elected prosecutor for Missoula County, Montana. In that role, I lead our ever-growing civil litigation and criminal divisions, which work with multiple law enforcement agencies and county departments.

People are also reading…

I have been trying complex cases and teaching trial practice skills at the local, state and national levels for the past 27 years. I am involved with the National District Attorneys Association (NDAA), a large organization with thousands of members across the country, serving as a vice president on the Board of Directors.

I frequently speak, lobby, and write on topics including secondary trauma and organizational resilience, criminal justice reform, and domestic violence and am a frequent lecturer for organizations such as National District Attorneys Association, various state prosecutor associations, the Alexander Blewett III School of Law, state chapters of Women in Law Enforcement and many other organizations.

I have been named Criminal Justice Professional of the Year and recently received two national achievement awards for my work in the evolving field of secondary trauma and another for Calibrate, my prosecution-led pretrial diversion program. I chair the national Prosecutor Wellbeing Task Force. Additionally, the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement Unit bestowed its highest honor upon my office for our longstanding partnership with the agency and my commitment to protecting the people, property and natural resources of our region.

3) What are the crime-related issues facing Missoula County right now?

The most challenging issues facing our community right now include the saturation of drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl, increasing violence — especially interpersonal violence — and driver-impaired vehicular injuries and deaths. Missoula crime numbers are consistent with and reflect the state and national surge in violent crime over the past two years.

We are seeing an increase in the number and severity of violent offenses. For example, in 2017, 20% of our cases were violent crimes. By 2020 that percentage had climbed to 27% and in 2021, 43% of our cases fell into the violent crime/crimes against persons category, much of it drug-driven. We handled 10 homicide cases in 2020, compared to just five in 2019 and four in 2018.

Drug and alcohol-related vehicular deaths in the Missoula district remain a challenge. In Missoula County in 2020, there were 24 deaths on highways. Statewide, 45% of all crash-deaths were alcohol-related; 36% were drug-related; some were both.

In addition to a major uptick in drug-related violent crime and unlawful possession and use of firearms, the dangerous drug fentanyl has become a major issue in Missoula, claiming several lives due to overdose hospitalizations and deaths.

We continue to work together with our law enforcement and community partners to prioritize high-risk offenders, engage in education and prevention efforts, and support treatment alternatives where appropriate.

St. Louis police chief Michael Sack gives a briefing on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, about what kind of weapon was used in the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts, and a note that the gunman left behind.
Kirsten Pabst, Missoula County Attorney

Kirsten Pabst

 Provided photo

BIO

missoulacountyattorney.com

Office sought: Missoula County Attorney

Political party: Democrat

Birth date and age: 55

Home: I live in Missoula County

Occupation: Missoula County Attorney

Family: I am married to Shawn Pabst and have four children, two horses and two dogs.

Education: I have a B.A. in paralegal studies with a minor in art from the University of Providence (College of Great Falls) and my J.D. from the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana.

Past employment: Missoula County Attorney, Jan. 1, 2015, through present, Pabst Law Office, March 2012 through December 2014, Deputy Missoula County Attorney, October 1997 through March 2012, Deputy Cascade County Attorney, July 1995 through October 1997, Missoula County Attorney Legal Intern, May 1994 through June 1995

Military: None.

Political experience: My role as Missoula County Attorney is to be in an elected partisan position though my daily work of managing a large law office which prosecutes criminals and represents local government and is apolitical. Additionally, in the past I’ve done volunteer work for the campaigns of Max Baucus and Jon Tester.

Endorsements: My supporters come from all walks of life and both sides of the aisle. Some of them include Diane Sands, Cynthia Wolken, Marilyn Ryan, Ellie Boldman, Shannon O'Brien, Mark Thane, TJ McDermott, Cindy Weese, Dave Strohmaier, Josh Slotnik, Juanita Vero, Susan Hay Patrick, Janet Stevens Donahue, Barbara Evans, Kimberly Dudik, Melanie Charlson, Doug Chase, Betsy Bach, Fran Albrecht, Tyler Gernant, Susie Orr, Tina Barrett, Scott Sterns, Smoke Elser, Ron Bender, Douglas Coffin, Katie Carlson, Deb Poteet, Lara Dorman, Holly Giarraputo, Pete Lawrenson, Emily Brock Gibson, Rich Oschner, Greg Hintz, Porter Hammitt, Hipolito Rafael Chacon, Andrew Laue, Eddie McLean, Sam Lemiach, Ed Sheehy, Nancy Pickhardt, Barb Schwarz Karst, Susan Reed, Elizabeth "Bea" Kaleva, Brint Wahlberg, Susan Bartow Coyler, John Bennett, Molly Bennett, Patrick Duffy, Michael Gallacher, Jim Klawitter, Sterling Miller, SuzAnne Miller, Julie Foley, Jim Foley, Diane Moothart, Scott Moothart, Barb Callaghan, Larry Mansch, and many others.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

France to develop major lithium mine as Europe moves to electric vehicles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News