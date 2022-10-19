Candidate Q&A: Landee Holloway running for Justice of the Peace, Dept. 2

1) Why are you running for the Justice of the Peace position? What strengths will you bring to the bench if elected?

I have had the privilege and honor of serving Missoula County as a Justice of the Peace for the past six years and I am seeking reelection. I am a member of the Missoula community and I have committed my career to public service. Having spent the bulk of my career on the back end of the criminal justice system, I value the opportunity to directly impact individuals early in their contact with the justice system. I aspire to positively influence individuals as they enter the justice system, be a voice of reason, and protect community safety.

I bring an understanding of equity to the bench, having been a probation and parole officer, which is a balance of law enforcement and social work. I understand good people sometimes make bad choices and they may be deserving of a second chance. I also understand, that for the sake of community safety, some people must be incarcerated. As Justice of the Peace, I support evidence-based interventions that lead to jail diversion, lower cost to taxpayers, reduced recidivism, and less victimization. My knowledge of community corrections and years of courtroom experience benefit those entering the justice system as well as crime victims.

I am fair and enforce accountability for people so that they can work to right their wrongs. I want to help improve community safety and reduce crime using multiple alternatives and community resources, and I view incarceration as one of the many tools available to judges. I was long considered a strict, but fair, parole officer and I continue in this same manner while serving Missoula County as a Justice of the Peace.

2) What’s the importance of the role the Justice of the Peace position plays in Missoula’s criminal justice system?

Justice Court is an opportunity for meaningful interactions with those who come before the court to both hold people accountable and influence positive behavior change. Often mental health and substance abuse issues are at the forefront of criminal activity and must be addressed by the court. A Justice of the Peace must rule by the law, however; by imposing specific sentencing conditions for individuals, there can be accountability and support for a defendant. A Justice of the Peace has the opportunity to intervene with thousands of people every year and can be a pivotal point of change for some people, whether that be incarceration, diversion from jail or a simple fine. Justice Court is a place to be heard and be treated with dignity and respect regardless if it is a simple traffic citation or a new felony charge. Upholding the law and educating those along the way is something you will see me do in my courtroom.

Missoula Justice Court has a much greater role in our community than just the criminal justice system. In 2021 there were 8,227 criminal violations and 2,327 civil cases filed. Civil cases in justice court can be contract violations, collections cases, orders of protection or landlord tenant matters. Each of these issues is important to and has an impact on the people involved, and as your Justice of the Peace I have the knowledge and experience to address these important issues accurately and fairly.

3) How would you balance holding people accused of violent offenses accountable with mitigating overcrowding at the jail?

As a Justice of the Peace my role in felony violent offenses is to address bail and set release conditions before the defendant’s case is transferred to District Court. People who have been accused but not convicted of crimes have the presumption of innocence in our legal system. The purpose of bail is therefore not accountability, but public safety and to maximize court appearance with appropriate conditions. My years of training and experience working in corrections, along with working with law enforcement and talking to victims provides me a solid foundation for making decisions about community safety. Additionally, I also have extensive training and knowledge of mental health and substance abuse issues as well as an understanding of criminal risk factors, enabling me to set responsible bail and release conditions.

Drinking and driving is a problem in our community and is a violent offense. I have implemented ROAD Court, a DUI treatment and accountability court to address the problem of impaired driving and substance use. ROAD Court is a holistic approach that is influencing positive behavior change and making our community safer. ROAD Court holds participants accountable for their actions by identifying the root problem and addressing chemical dependency and co-occurring issues. It is supported by a team of professionals from the prosecution, the defense, misdemeanor probation, law enforcement, and a treatment provider. In the past five years I have applied for and been awarded several grants, totaling $958,037 to address impaired driving and fund ROAD Court. ROAD Court has had 27 graduates and diverted 786 days of jail at the rate of $144 a day saving taxpayers $113,184 in just jail costs alone. ROAD Court is getting to the root of the problem, making our roads safer and saving lives.