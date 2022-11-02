 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Candidate Q&A: Sandra Vasecka running for Missoula County auditor

1) Why do you want to serve as county auditor?

The current auditor has stated that he is willing to use this office to further his political agenda. I believe the auditor should be loyal to the numbers, not to political ideologies. I will wear a neutral hat, and ensure that hard-earned tax dollars are being spent the way they are voted on in the budget, even if I personally disagree with it. I want the office to be transparent and honest. A former Missoula County auditor has reached out to me to say how disappointed she was that this position has been politicized, and believes that I will bring the role back to what it is intended to be.

2) What do you see as the role of the county auditor?

The role of the auditor is to audit, not legislate. There are other offices for that. The auditor ensures reimbursement requests are legitimate, confirms department heads are following policies, as well as many other internal inspections. The auditor should also procure county bids by choosing the best quality of work for the lowest price, which is not the current policy instilled by my opponent.

Sandra Vasecka

Sandra Vasecka

 Provided

BIO

SandraVasecka.com | vaseckaforauditor@gmail.com | 406-529-3851

Office sought: Missoula County auditor

Political party: Republican

Birth date and age: 32 years old

Home: Missoula

Occupation: Executive Assistant at Jacobsen Insurance Agency; Missoula City Council Ward 6

Family: Married with a one and half year old son

Education: I graduated from MSU with two bachelor's degrees, business management and business marketing, minoring in entrepreneurship and small business management. I received my high school diploma from Sentinel High School.

Past employment: I worked at Fiesta en Jalisco when I was in high school here in Missoula and Outback Steakhouse in Bozeman while I was attending MSU. I've been at my current job, Jacobsen Insurance Agency, for over six years now.

Military: My father and many other family members and friends have served, but I have not. Thank you to all who have served!

Political experience: I have voted since I turned 18, and have been an election judge in the past. I ran for Missoula City Council in 2019, and am currently one of the Ward 6 representatives for the Missoula City Council.

Endorsements: Susan Reed, former Missoula County auditor

