Candidate Q&A: Sandra Vasecka running for Missoula County auditor

1) Why do you want to serve as county auditor?
The current auditor has stated that he is willing to use this office to further his political agenda. I believe the auditor should be loyal to the numbers, not to political ideologies. I will wear a neutral hat, and ensure that hard-earned tax dollars are being spent the way they are voted on in the budget, even if I personally disagree with it. I want the office to be transparent and honest. A former Missoula County auditor has reached out to me to say how disappointed she was that this position has been politicized, and believes that I will bring the role back to what it is intended to be.
2) What do you see as the role of the county auditor?
The role of the auditor is to audit, not legislate. There are other offices for that. The auditor ensures reimbursement requests are legitimate, confirms department heads are following policies, as well as many other internal inspections. The auditor should also procure county bids by choosing the best quality of work for the lowest price, which is not the current policy instilled by my opponent.