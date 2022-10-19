Candidate Q&A: Susan Campbell Reneau running for Justice of the Peace, District 2

1) Why are you running for the Justice of the Peace position?

Everyone accused of a crime is innocent until proven guilty but if proven guilty, that person must serve their full punishment for the safety of the community and the victim. This basic principle is not happening in Missoula. The majority of citizens in Missoula are suffering because repeat criminals are committing crimes that damage individuals and the overall quality of life in Missoula. I want to stop the revolving door policy that releases criminals back into the Missoula community to commit more crime, harm the majority of law-abiding citizens, destroy the social fabric of Missoula, and frustrate law enforcement.

2) What strengths will you bring to the bench if elected?

I will listen to any case before me with laser intensity, render decisions with fairness, impartiality, and integrity; set bail appropriately to protect victims and our community; show compassion to victims of crime and misbehavior, and will work closely with law enforcement to follow all local, state, and federal laws. In the 30 years that I’ve lived in Missoula I’ve worked with women, children, and veterans to make their lives better by locating housing, food, transportation, child care, benefits, education, and medical care for them. I will carry that experience and passion with me to this office as I listen to cases before me. For more than 20 years I served as the chairman of Neighborhood Watch and worked with Missoula City Police and Missoula County Sheriff's Department representatives on programs to make neighborhoods around Missoula safe. My entire purpose for living in Missoula for the past 30 years was to bring joy and happiness to this lovely community, so my purpose for serving as JP will be to do the same by protecting the vast majority of good citizens from a tiny number of criminals that are making life in Missoula difficult right now.

3) What’s the importance of the role the Justice of the Peace position plays in Missoula’s criminal justice system?

The Justice of the Peace is often the first step in the justice system that a person meets when in a conflict or life celebrations like marriage. It is the JP that assigns bail for major crimes and settles conflicts between neighbors over disagreements. If a landlord evicts a tenant from an apartment or home, the JP reviews the case and decides on the outcome of the case after evidence is present, including payments to landlords if damage to property was done or rent was not paid. Life’s challenges come before the JP and are dealt with on a case-by-case basis. My preference will be toward the people in any case that are harmed as opposed to those that did the harming. For too long, the JP office has bent over backward to provide special programs and treatments to those that misbehave and break the law while those that are harmed continue to suffer. This must stop.

For first-time minor offenders, such as minor traffic violators, the JP has the opportunity to give judgments to a defendant that teach a lesson and show compassion. The hope will be to render a judgment that changes their life for the better so that offense will not happen again and thus make life better in our community for all of us.

4) How would you balance holding people accused of violent offenses accountable with mitigating overcrowding at the jail?

Violent offenders, including those involved in murder and rape, have no place roaming freely in our community or society in general. Priority must be given to keep violent offenders locked up in jail away from innocent community members, and especially their victims, if they are convicted of these crimes. Repeat offenders are of special danger to our society and must be separated from the rest of us. Special programs to provide rehabilitation to repeat offenders sounds nice on paper, but in reality the repeat offenders continue to commit crimes unless stopped and removed from the rest of us. As the JP, I would not take kindly to violent repeat offenders, including those that cause great damage while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. My first job as a JP will be to review the previous criminal record of an offender to see if this person has been before the court or other courts causing great harm to others.