Candidate Q&A: Tyler Gernant running for Missoula County clerk and recorder, treasurer

1. Why do you want to serve as treasurer? Why do you think you’re qualified for the role?

I love my job as treasurer and enjoy finding ways to better serve the public. During my tenure we have re-introduced detailed property tax billing statements and made it free to pay via electronic check online. This has made it easier to know where your tax dollars are being spent and easier to pay your property taxes. We have also introduced an online queue system that allows you to get in line for motor vehicle transactions via text message or by visiting our website. The system will also send you updates on your expected wait and allow you to move yourself back in line if you’re not ready when your turn comes. By instituting a different staffing matrix, we’ve been able to cut customer wait times in half despite understaffing caused by the current labor shortage. As the current labor shortage subsides, we are prepared to implement online titling for most transactions, which will allow Missoulians to avoid coming into our office altogether and instead process their vehicle transfers entirely online.

Aside from the fact that I’ve been doing the job for eight years, I am an attorney with a background in business and tax matters. From a policy perspective, I worked on Capitol Hill for a few years and learned how to be effective at lobbying for legislation that is important to my constituents. As much of this position is dictated by state law, those skills have proven invaluable at protecting the rights of Missoulians with efficient and effective local government in Helena.

In addition to my experience, my values equip me for the job. Montanans value efficiency and transparency. The work we do in our office touches the pocketbook of nearly every Missoulian, so it is important that we do it efficiently and effectively. I also firmly believe that transparency makes government better and more accountable. We strive for all those in the Clerk and Treasurer’s office.

2. Is the county doing a good job of allocating its funding? Would you like to see changes to the way the county distributes its funds?

As the clerk and treasurer, budgeting and allocation of funds on a countywide basis is not part of the job. Our job is to collect tax and fee revenues on behalf of local governments, including the city, county, schools and special districts. We then distribute those funds to the local governments that allocate those funds in accordance with state law and the preferences of their constituents. The values-based allocations made by local governments are appropriately handled by those elected officials who solicit and receive feedback from their constituents on those decisions and then have the actual authority to allocate funds.

3. How has the county’s record-keeping system kept pace with regional growth pressures? What would you change or reinforce?

Missoula County’s record-keeping system is the finest in the State of Montana by a substantial degree. All of the records maintained by our office are available to search and view for free online. We are the only county in the state that provides that level of access, which not only gives Missoulians a direct connection to their records but also saves substantial tax dollars as our staff spends less time searching for records requests. The recording division operates with far fewer staff per document recorded than any other county in the state.

While our system has been able to keep pace with regional growth, we are always looking to improve access to the records we steward. In that vein, we are nearly halfway through a multi-year project that will give Missoulians the ability to click on a parcel on a map and see every deed, restriction, survey or plat that has effected that property over time. The system will also provide important historical notes for various properties and, in conjunction with other agencies, will include an array of other information regarding the property. To our knowledge, the system will be the first of its kind in the nation and will place Missoula County at the forefront of records access in the world. To date, the project has been largely funded by an award of competitive grant funding. We hope to complete the project utilizing grant funding, which means that a significant upgrade to our system will have been accomplished with little-to-no cost to Missoula County taxpayers.