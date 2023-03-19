Not many people have home-packaged, vacuum-sealed jars of wild game meat sitting on their shelves. Justin Townsend would like to change that.

On Friday, Townsend gave a demonstration on canning wild game for a crowd at the nonprofit Backcountry Hunters and Anglers annual North American Rendezvous, which was held at the Missoula County Fairgrounds and other locations in town through Saturday.

“I really love the aspect of being able to help people learn more about preparing wild game food,” Townsend explained. Originally from Oklahoma, he’s the founder and chief editor of Harvesting Nature, a website dedicated to wild game cooking.

Townsend told the crowd, gathered in the Culinary Building, that many people often realize they have too much meat still in their freezer from last hunting season by the time the next season rolls around. Canning, he explained, is a great way to have wild game ready to use for cooking without having to be thawed. Although the process is called canning, glass jars are actually used to store the meat. Townsend said he leaves canning fish to the professionals, but meats like deer or wild pig can easily be canned at home as long as they’re cooked to at least 137 degrees in a pressure canner.

“Wild game can be canned,” he told the crowd. “It has its natural nuances but I think it’s a really good candidate for it because oftentimes it seems like it doesn’t go by quick enough, that time from the end of one season to the beginning of the next season, but often you go to look at your freezer at the beginning of August and you’ve got so much you need to clear it out.”

Much of his talk was on safety precautions to avoid food poisoning.

“When canning meat, you should always pressure can, not water bath,” he said. “Water bath canning is like what you’re going to do with jellies and things like that. Pressure canning brings it to that pressure and to the temperature inside of it that it kills bacteria, and with meat that’s very important. Two of the inception points for botulism are while curing and canning.”

There are basically two ways of preparing the meat to be stored.

“The two types of canning I really recommend within that are you have cold pack and hot pack,” Townsend said. “Cold pack is when you take the meat and put it in the jars and seal it. Hot pack is when you cook the meat beforehand, then you add stock or liquids and then put it in the jars and then you seal it.”

He said everyone should carefully read the manual of their pressure canner, because they can be dangerous if not used correctly. For example, the water level must be exact according to the specifications of the machine. He also cautioned against using a pressure cooker or an instant pot because those weren't designed for pressure canning.

Townsend demonstrated that he simply puts chunks of raw meat into a jar, adds a little iodized salt and shallot at the top, makes sure there aren't any big air bubbles, and then puts lids on and sets the jars in water and vinegar in the pressure canner so they can boil. There’s a lot more to the process, but essentially the jars will vacuum-seal after they cool down and can be stored for lengthy amounts of time.

The North American Rendezvous is the largest gathering for Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, a public-lands advocacy organization headquartered in Missoula. Thousands of people converged for the multi-day event this year, which included educational seminars, a brewfest on Friday in Caras Park and a storytelling session with wildlife and wild game experts on Saturday.

“Public lands, waters and wildlife belong to us all,” explained executive director Land Tawney, describing the purpose of the organization’s gathering. “None of that happened by accident, and none of it will be carried forward without our collective engagement. This weekend we celebrate opportunities for all, swap stories and skills and plot and scheme the future.”

The event also included a navigation seminar from Missoula-headquartered tech mapping company onX, talks on climate change and fisheries and speakers on topics like migration corridors and stream access.