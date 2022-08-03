Capacity constraints limit city’s short-term rental data

Lingering questions surround Missoula’s short-term rental landscape, but limited capacity threatens to thwart the city’s efforts to continue exploring the situation at the local level.

On July 21, city officials reported short-term rentals account for less than 2% of Missoula housing stock. Nevertheless, the 445 listings found by the city’s software represent a 25% increase in the number of short-term listings since early 2020.

In order to keep tabs on that data, the city will have to make a significant investment in continuing to study local short-term rentals.

“Our primary takeaway and next step in this work is to continue to closely monitor the short-term rental landscape in Missoula and to collect more local qualitative data to better understand what’s happening on the ground,” said Montana James, the city’s deputy director of community development, during a committee meeting Wednesday.

But the city’s contract with the software provider responsible for tracking short-term rentals is no longer active, and it will require the city to re-up that contract in order to learn more about short-term rentals in the future.

In order to keep track of trends in the short-term rental landscape, the city has started monitoring a live dashboard with regular short-term rental number updates. The subscription to that dashboard only lasts through November.

More support from the program could come from an effort to increase the city’s registration fee for short-term rentals. The current $60 fee comes in well below the industry standard of charging a fee equal to a two- or three-night stay. That would translate into a fee of around $300 to $450 for Missoula.

By upping the fee, the city could increase its capacity to monitor short-term rentals, provide proactive outreach around these units and support the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

“This fee increase would allow us to do more of that proactive monitoring, it would allow us to continue our contract with Granicus (software) and continue actively watching that marketplace,” explained Rikki Henderson, Missoula’s housing programs manager. “Any continued monitoring is budget-dependent.”

Depending on those budget allocations, city staff and City Council members are considering a number of ideas to better regulate short-term rentals in Missoula.

City staff would like to see an update to the registration form for short-term rentals in order to gather more robust data about people listing and renting those units.

“Collecting more information, though, will allow us to learn more about the types of units and circumstances the operators are listing their units in and really help us understand the proportion of sporadic listings, of accessory dwelling units, whole homes, all of those pieces,” said Housing Policy Specialist Emily Harris-Shears.

Another option could be a moratorium on new short-term rental registrations, a move Harris-Shears said the city doesn’t currently have the capacity to enforce. She added, however, that the city isn’t certain that a moratorium on new registrations would have the intended impact of creating local affordable housing.

Ward 2 City Council Member Jordan Hess suggested tying registration fees to the amount of use each unit receives, but Harris-Shears said such a change would have to be done carefully to avoid becoming similar to a tax. That method might work, she said, if there were a justification for charging higher fees for units that see higher usage.

Ward 3 Council Member Gwen Jones brought up a proposal from constituents who would like to see out-of-town owners prevented from buying property for the sole purpose of utilizing it for short-term rentals. Jones also highlighted legal challenges that would likely make it impossible to institute such an approach.

“We can’t really go there in terms of regulation,” said Jones.

Ward 4 Council Member Mike Nugent asked whether existing short-term rentals would be grandfathered in if some kind of ban were imposed on new short-term rentals. While city staff members weren’t clear on whether existing units could be grandfathered in, they did point to legal issues surrounding similar approaches in other municipalities.

A change to the city’s short-term rental policy would have to go through a City Council vote, Ward 6 Council Member Sandra Vasecka clarified.

During the public comment period of the committee meeting, motel manager Whitney Bergmann urged the city to take seriously the threat of short-term rentals in the community. She highlighted the rapid growth of the short-term rental market over the past few years.

“It feels a bit too coincidental to dismiss it as a small issue,” she said. "The idea of Missoula not doing anything because we’re not quite to the next level strikes me as just treading water because it’s complicated, rather than actually taking action where we could have a meaningful effect.”