Steve Boldizar was cutting a customer’s hair one day not long ago, as he has for 57 years in downtown Missoula, and was telling a story, as he also has for 57 years.
A man waiting in a chair in the shop looked up from his newspaper and started laughing.
“I said, ‘Well what in the hell are you laughing at?’,” Boldizar recalled, grinning and using his typically salty language. “The guy said to me ‘Steve, the last time I was in here was nine years ago, and you were telling the exact same story!’”
Boldizar actually takes pride in that.
“Everything in here is real,” he said, referring to his stories but also pointing around at the memorabilia in his tiny Capital Barber Shop at 216 W. Main. “There’s no ‘make up’ here. Every story is the truth.”
It would be hard to find someone who enjoys his work as much as Boldizar, or someone who can put a smile on every one of his customer’s faces within seconds.
“Every day is a fun day in here,” he said, his eyes gleaming. “Not a day goes by without something interesting happening. I don’t know anybody in this game in Missoula that’s had more fun than I’ve had.”
Boldizar came to Missoula in 1959 after four years with the U.S. Air Force, much of that time stationed in England fueling up airplanes and doing other work.
“Missoula was a sleepy little village back then,” he remembered.
He started cutting hair in 1963 and opened his own shop in 1968 in the Capital Building across the alley from the Rhino bar. He moved to his current location in 1985. Sometime around the end of this year, he’ll have to move out of his space on Main Street to make way for the new headquarters of the nonprofit Zootown Arts Community Center, which bought the Studebaker building and is planning a massive remodel.
At 82, he’s not quite ready to retire but he also knows he doesn’t want to work full time forever.
“I’d like to work a couple days a week in somebody’s shop, but I want to work alone,” he said. “Because my stories are mine. But I don't know. Maybe it's time for me to go. It's a hard feeling for me. 57 years.”
And stories he has. He likes to tell the one of a priest that came in several times, each time asking Boldizar why he didn’t have a special barbershop clock that can only be read by looking at it in a mirror’s reflection.
“Finally I said, ‘Hell Father, why don’t you buy me one?’,” Boldizar recalls. “Six weeks later, one shows up in the mail.”
Boldizar often gets mail from customers. A Jewish traveler took his picture in the shop, then sent a package from Isreal with a large print of the photo. A mother and her young son recently sent a letter saying they had a “most delightful” experience.
“We will never forget your kindness, humor and words of wisdom, especially regarding redheads,” the letter read.
Along with the haircut and a shave, humor is Boldizar’s specialty.
On Tuesday, longtime customer Bob Sheridan was joking back and forth with Boldizar.
“I’ve been coming here for 42 years,” Sheridan said, grinning. “Occasionally I go somewhere to get a good haircut. I’ll be bleeding before I leave here.”
Boldizar just smiles and keeps working. He remembers cutting Sheridan’s father’s hair, and he and Sheridan used to referee high school basketball games together.
“I’ve been thinking about taking the ‘a-r-b-e-r’ and the ‘h-o-p’ off of ‘Barber Shop’ and just leaving my outside sign to say ‘Capital BS,’” Boldizar eventually replies.
Boldizar keeps a huge pile of artifacts and curiosities he's collected over the years, from cigars to bottles of whiskey to molten glass from one of Missoula’s last “tipi burners,” giant metal contraptions that disposed of sawdust from the many long-gone sawmills. His rotary phone still works, and for some reason, Google robocalls him about every day to verify that he's still in business, but he can't 'press 1' like they want him to. He just shrugs.
His decades behind the barbershop chair have made him somewhat of a local historian and socialite. He’s cut the hair of generations of Missoulians, and if you ask him about someone, he’ll often recall the exact day he first cut the person’s hair along with how often he cut the individual’s father’s hair.
His signs and humorous window dressings are legendary. He keeps the “Closed” sign up at all times and the blinds down, even though he’s open, because his regulars know to just walk in.
“Barbering is like fishing,” he often says. “You just gotta wait for ‘em to come along.”
He dresses up a robot with a Santa hat, cigar and bottle of vodka and sits it in a chair every Christmas.
Boldizar often quotes his father when he talks about why he got into the haircutting business.
“He said the barber, the shoemaker and the tailor, they’ll never starve but they’ll never get rich,” Boldizar recalled. “But he said the tailor and the shoemaker got it over the barber, because you have to leave your pants and your shoes. You can’t leave your head.
"My dad was a tailor, and he went to Budapest, Hungary, to study when he was 12 years old.”
His parents eventually immigrated to the U.S., and Boldizar was born in West Virginia in 1936. He and his wife Judy raised three daughters, and he has a fondness for Missoula despite some concerns about all the change he’s seen downtown.
"I think there were 2,800 students at the University and I think the population of Missoula was maybe 26,000 or 28,000 in '59," he said. "When I was runnin' on the street I knew every cop."
He’s hoping to perhaps get a few extra months past the end of the year to stay in business before the building is remodeled. Either way, he looks back fondly on nearly six decades of work.
“It’s been a fun ride,” he said.