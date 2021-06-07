'Car corral' catches unwary Glacier motorists

WEST GLACIER — Before the western gate to Glacier National Park comes in view, a line of people with clipboards awaits arriving motorists.

They wave over each vehicle hoping to enter the 111-year-old park, checking to see if — for the first time in its history — that driver has won the lottery to get in that day.

Those who lack, or didn’t know about, the new entry reservation tickets get directed to the “car corral” behind Glacier Park headquarters for further advice and consultation. Many have to turn around and find somewhere else to enjoy the summer day.

Anyone who has got that far without the ticket has missed several chances to avoid the mistake. A huge reader board at the edge of Columbia Falls warns of its necessity 15 miles west of the park entrance. Glacier staff have set up a booth in Hungry Horse, 10 miles out, to explain the new lottery system and how to get a ticket.

“This is our first time doing this, but we felt it went really well,” park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman said of the Memorial Day Holiday weekend ticket experience. “We had fewer than 100 cars want to get through without a reservation.”

That experience will change as summer tourist season hits high gear.

