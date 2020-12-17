Car tire chemical linked to mass fish deaths

Every time you have to change your tires because they're worn out, it's because tiny bits of chemical-laden tire material spray across the roads you've traveled. And every time it rains or the snow melts, that material washes into lakes, rivers and streams where fish and animals live and where humans go to get drinking water and play.
A new study from a team of researchers has found that one chemical commonly found in car tires is toxic to coho salmon and is the cause of mass-death events of the fish species. The study's authors also say it's possible the chemical is harmful to other species, including trout and other species in Montana waters, although more work is needed.
"Just based on the fact that there are 16,000 species of freshwater fish, probability says it's likely that other species are affected," Edward Kolodziej of the University of Washington, one of the lead researchers of the study, told the Missoulian.
The team's work was recently published in the prestigious peer-reviewed academic journal Science.
The chemical in question is called 6PPD, which is used in almost all of the 3.1 billion tires that are produced annually around the world for the roughly 1.4 billion vehicles in use. The chemical makes the tires last longer, but millions of pounds of tire microplastics are left on roadways through wear and tear every year. The chemical eventually forms 6PPD-quinone, and the study's authors believe that chemical is what's killing the fish and "may be present broadly in peri-urban stormwater and roadway runoff at toxicologically relevant concentrations for sensitive species, such as coho salmon."
They were trying to figure out why adult coho salmon kept dying in large numbers when they migrated to urban creeks to reproduce near roads. After heavy rains in the fall, huge quantities of salmon, 40%-90% of spawning populations, have been washing up dead in areas on the West Coast before they spawn. Coho salmon are an important food source for Native American tribes in the region, attract sport fisherman, and play a key role in the food chain for other animal and plant species. The species has suffered such drastic population declines that many spawning populations are now either listed as endangered or threatened under the U.S. Endangered Species Act.
Kolodziej said now that they've narrowed down the chemical culprit, more work is necessary to find out what part of the salmon is affected by the chemical and whether other species like trout can be harmed. Bull trout are native to Montana and because of population declines caused by habitat degradation, they are classified as "threatened" by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
John DeArment is the science director at the nonprofit Clark Fork Coalition, a Missoula organization that works to address pollution concerns that threaten the health and vitality of the region's waterways. He noted that fish play a huge ecological and economic role in Montana.
"Montana fisheries depend on cold, clean and connected waterways to survive," DeArment said. "There's already so many stressors, things like storm water runoffs, high temperatures, nutrient runoffs, algal blooms and metals from the upper Clark Fork. Fish are already at the limits of what they can withstand. Any new stressor is likely to push them past their limit."
DeArment noted that cars already contribute pollution to waterways in the form of gasoline, motor oil, de-icing chemicals and other waste that washes off parking lots and roads.
"The more we can do to keep stuff out of the water the better," he said. "What's really important is the close connection between the water quality and human health. Even if we don't eat the fish, we're still relying on the same water and the same chemicals that are impacting them are ultimately likely to be impacting us too."
David Schmetterling, a fisheries research coordinator with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said almost all the bridges in Montana have holes in them that drain right into the river or stream or lake below.
"It is wonderful they were able to ascribe a specific event to the mortality of those salmon," Schmetterling told the Missoulian. "It is often rare to find such a discrete cause of mortality, so it is really cool they found the 'smoking gun'. I certainly think more work can, and should, be done in Montana. I always look at the road surface runoff and wonder how that affects fish and aquatic health. At least in Missoula, they are starting to address this through the storm drain system in downtown."
The City of Missoula installed a huge stormwater filter below Caras park in 2017. Called a hydrodynamic separator, it can filter out hydrocarbons like gasoline and motor oil, according to Marie Noland, a program specialist with the city's stormwater utility. She said microscopic particles can still make it through however, and she wasn't sure whether the chemical in the study would be captured by Missoula system. There are five total hydrodynamic separators in the city.
The city created its stormwater utility in 2017 after realizing it spent less on filtrating runoff than other similar-sized cities in Montana. Noland said there are plans to install a huge infiltration chamber below Caras Park that will improve the system and prevent untreated overflow from reaching the Clark Fork River. She said Montana's highway system and smaller towns lack sophisticated stormwater runoff prevention methods.
"The Clean Water Act was passed in 1972, but smaller, more rural communities are just now becoming more aware and creating programs," she said. "That's why Missoula now has a stormwater utility. It's really a pollution-prevention utility. A lot of more rural communities don't have these types of things. Costs can be a factor."
She said the goal now is to encourage less asphalt in new development, which allows green space to soak up pollutants before they hit the rivers.
"We're trying to encourage the community and developers and construction companies to try and start thinking outside the box, thinking from a green perspective, when dealing with stormwater," she said.
Montana's highways have green space adjacent to them in most places, which soaks up runoff.
"That's good, of course, but that doesn't deal with hydrocarbon residue that has to be addressed in another way," Noland noted.
Biologists at Montana, Fish, Wildlife and Parks say the study on tire chemicals is a good jumping-off point to raise awareness about water quality.
"This recent paper is a great opportunity for teaching, or reminding, people about the connection between our roads, and our rivers," Schmetterling said.
Trevor Selch, a fisheries pollution biologist with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said he spoke with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality about the issue and it's "on their radar" for future investigation.
"We are fortunate in Montana with low population and being a headwater state with relatively clean environments that we typically aren't the first ones to identify issues with emerging contaminants," he explained.
The authors of the study concluded that effects of billions of tires in use around the world merit further study.
"Tire rubber disposal also represents a major global materials problem and potential potent source of 6PPD-quinone and other tire-derived transformation products," the wrote. "In particular, scrap tires re-purposed as crumb rubber in artificial turf fields suggest both human and ecological exposures to these chemicals. Accordingly, the human health effects of such exposures merit evaluation."
In a statement on its website, the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association noted they are aware of the research.
"We are reviewing recent research and preliminary findings and are in contact with researchers at the University of Washington," the statement read. "We will continue to collaborate with researchers to advance understanding of these initial findings. The tire industry uses 6PPD because it helps tires resist degradation and cracking, which is vital for passenger safety. The tire industry remains committed to safety and sustainability and understanding the impact of tire materials on the environment."
