Car tire chemical linked to mass fish deaths

"Montana fisheries depend on cold, clean and connected waterways to survive," DeArment said. "There's already so many stressors, things like storm water runoffs, high temperatures, nutrient runoffs, algal blooms and metals from the upper Clark Fork. Fish are already at the limits of what they can withstand. Any new stressor is likely to push them past their limit."

DeArment noted that cars already contribute pollution to waterways in the form of gasoline, motor oil, de-icing chemicals and other waste that washes off parking lots and roads.

"The more we can do to keep stuff out of the water the better," he said. "What's really important is the close connection between the water quality and human health. Even if we don't eat the fish, we're still relying on the same water and the same chemicals that are impacting them are ultimately likely to be impacting us too."

David Schmetterling, a fisheries research coordinator with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said almost all the bridges in Montana have holes in them that drain right into the river or stream or lake below.