Caras Park in Missoula rededicated to honor namesake

If you don't know who James K. Caras was, you're probably not alone.

Very few Missoulians, most likely, are familiar with the namesake of the popular city-owned gathering spot called Caras Park in downtown Missoula. To try to remedy that, a rededication ceremony was held on Wednesday during Out to Lunch to honor the late businessman and unveil a new plaque with his story etched in bronze.

Many of his descendants, quite a few of whom still carry his last name and live and work in Missoula, gathered under the bandshell for the event.

James K. Caras was an immigrant from Greece who arrived in the U.S. in 1908 and chose to make Missoula his home. He and his brother Sam started Garden City Fruit Company, which evolved into Garden City Floral and Caras Nursery.

Because of his numerous contributions to the community, in 1977 the Missoula Park Board voted to rename Island Park to Caras Park.

But because his contributions have been a little bit lost to history, late mayor John Engen proclaimed Aug. 24, 2022 as James K. Caras Day.

"It was one of his last acts as mayor," explained Geoff Badenoch, a former director of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency who has also served on the Missoula Downtown Foundation board of directors. "He was very gracious about accommodating that request."

Badenoch introduced a little over a dozen of Caras' descendants, including current Caras Nursery owner Bill Caras.

"This project that we're doing today would not have been possible without their support and encouragement," Badenoch explained. "They're following James K. Caras as an example of involving themselves in projects, places that improve Missoula. I'm sure he would approve of what they're doing."

The Caras family, with the help of the local Kiwanis Club, started an annual watermelon picnic in 1917, an event that regularly drew thousands of people. The first year, 8,000 pounds of melons were hauled in by the wagonload.

On Wednesday, the Kiwanis Club of Missoula revived the tradition and handed out free slices of watermelon.

Bill Caras said the reason he and his family took on the project was because they recognized that although Missoulians use it for many festivals, rallies, parties and other events, the story of his grandfather wasn't well known.

"Missoula cherishes Caras Park," he said.

The site of the park was once a junkyard, full of abandoned cars, he noted. Today, it's a gleaming center of the city that's showing off a recently completed facelift. And more improvements are in store in the future, as the city and the Downtown Missoula Partnership recently landed a $1.2 million federal grant to build a terrace, steps and an ADA path down to the river.

"The future of Caras Park is very, very, very wonderful," Badenoch concluded. "And it's going to take a community to make it happen. I'm just going to ask everyone to do what you can to make our community better."