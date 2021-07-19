Caras Park renovations on the way

The Downtown Missoula Partnership is in the silent phase of a capital campaign to raise roughly $650,000 for the improvements, to go along with $600,000 from the Missoula Parks and Recreation Department. They’ve raised $350,000 in eight weeks from local businesses, McCarthy said.

“We’ve gotten a good response from businesses in the community,” she said.

She noted her organization has invested more than $650,000 over the last 10 years in improvements to Caras Park.

The improvements this fall will be the first phase of the project. In the second phase, the partnership hopes to add a plaza for the farmers market, new restrooms, formal river access points and eventually a new ice-skating ribbon.

With more people living and visiting downtown in recent years, the goal is for Caras Park to be utilized 12 months of the year rather than just for events and festivals during the warmer seasons, McCarthy said.

Ellen Buchanan, the director of the redevelopment agency, told the board that the city will save money by having the Caras Park improvements done during the stormwater project.