Carcass Club at University of Montana brings zoological museum to life

On Fridays at the University of Montana, the “Carcass Club” assembles to help process incoming specimens for the Philip L. Wright Zoological Museum.

At a sink near the door to the preparation lab, Oren Jaffe, a senior pursuing degrees in natural history and art, meticulously scrubbed tissue from the skeleton of a juvenile bison that was recently donated. After he removed everything he could from the bones, he transported them to a tank of Dermestid beetles who will nibble it clean.

Down the counter from Jaffe, Sam Getty removed internal organs from a great horned owl and gave them to other volunteers, who used microscopes to identify parasites with the help of world-renowned parasitologist Mike Kinsella.

“This is like my fun time,” Getty said, who graduated from UM last school year with a degree in wildlife biology and first began working with the museum in 2020. “It’s really cool. We get to do things that you wouldn’t normally do, some things that weren’t part of the wildlife (biology) curriculum. Where else can I use the practical knowledge that we learned?”

Every week, students and other community volunteers flock to the lab located in the Health Science Building to carefully process new additions to the museum’s extensive collection.

Getty herself has processed almost 150 specimens in her two years with the zoological museum, but there’s still more work to be done.

Located at the back of the lab are three large freezers — two chests and one tall, standing freezer — packed full of dead birds and animals waiting their turns for preservation

“When I say it’s packed, I mean, like, we’re packed,” Getty said, revealing stacks of birds stored in plastic grocery bags in one freezer.

There are specimens in the collection from over 22,000 animals, including caribou, deer mice, penguins, elephants and bats. One animal can be broken down and preserved in multiple different ways, including its skeleton, tissue sample, pelt, parasites and more.

“It’s not a place where we just store a bunch of old, dusty stuff," said Angela Hornsby, the Wright's curator. "This is a resource that people are continuing to use in a lot of creative ways.”

The museum originally started in 1897 as a collection of specimens used for educational purposes at the university by its first biology professor, Dr. Morton Elrod. This year is the museum’s 125th year of operation.

Some of the oldest creatures in the collection predate the founding of the museum itself. Elrod’s early collection consisted of birds and other animals typically found on the East Coast, some dating beyond the 1880s.

After arriving in Montana, Elrod began adding to his collection with animals native to the region.

“Having all of these specimens that are really old in a way lets us go back in time and see what things used to look like before climate change, before urbanization, before industrialization,” Hornsby said.

The museum was named in 1997 after former curator Philip L. Wright. Under his watch, its collection grew exponentially with the help of his active research program, which provided field experiences for students.

Between 2018 and 2020, the museum underwent a major renovation funded by the National Science Foundation and Friends of the Philip L. Wright Zoological Museum. Through the renovation, the museum’s collection was moved into a new facility in the Interdisciplinary Sciences building, complete with compactable shelving and storage.

Over time, the museum’s purpose shifted from serving mainly educational purposes for university students, to research beyond the campus community. Local Girl Scout troops, public school students and visual artists have toured the museum and used its resources for their work.

“We function more like a library,” Hornsby said. “People can come in and use the specimens and check them out.”

While the museum’s collection largely focuses on preserving specimens from mammals and birds commonly found in the region, they do have some from other continents. The museum is one of only three in the world to have a Desman in its collection, which is the largest mole species on the planet and found in Kazakhstan.

“This is totally the type of place you could spend all day just poking around,” Hornsby said. “We could show you cool stuff all day long.”

In November, the museum will be hosting a public open house. More details about the event will be provided on the museum’s social media in the coming weeks.