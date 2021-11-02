Carlino, Gilels 4 votes apart for Ward 3 Missoula council seat

Ward 3 candidate Dan Carlino held a five-vote lead over Dori Gilels late Tuesday night, leading to an almost certain recount.
Dori Gilels and Dan Carlino were four votes apart in the preliminary ballot count for Missoula City Council. At 9:48 p.m., Carlino had 1,580 votes to Gilels 1,575.
Another 26 voters cast write-in votes for other names.
Carlino works with developmentally disabled young people. He ran for the Montana Public Service Commission in the past statewide election.
Gilels lived in Ward 3 for 18 years. She was most recently co-owner and publisher of Mamalode Magazine, and was executive director of Women’s Voices for the Earth. She has served on several boards and advisory committees, including Planned Parenthood, Friends of Missoula Parks and Mountain Home Montana.
Both candidates said the cost of housing and rent were heavy on the minds of Ward 3 voters.
“People are really struggling to find an affordable place to live,” Carlino said from the Old Post Club, where he was watching election returns. “I think they wanted renter representation on the council, someone who is willing to act with bold, fearless policies to help with the housing crisis and the climate crisis.”
People are also reading…
Gilels was watching the results from home, and said the housing concerns appeared to be a citywide issue this year.
“I knocked on hundreds of doors, and talked to thousands of voters, and most people are concerned about affordability,” Gilels said. “The issues of houselessness in Missoula and climate change — those are big issues universally for Missoulians. It’s not unique to Ward 3.”
A city council election recount costs about $2,000. If the separation is within .5%, the candidates have the option of paying for a review from their own pocket. If the split is .25% or less, Missoula County Elections Office will cover the cost.
Both candidates were endorsed by the Missoula County Democrats. The Missoula Organization of Realtors endorsed Gilels.
2021 Missoula City Council candidates
Complete coverage of Missoula City Council candidates.
Elevating the voices of people who don't always have the chance to speak, responsible housing policies and citizen engagement make up the base of Ward 1 city council candidate Jennifer Savage's platform.
During the pandemic, VanFossen said she deconstructed the entire city budget to better understand how city funds are being spent.
Seeking a third term on city council, Jordan Hess feels he brings experience, problem solving for Ward 2
Missoula City Council Ward 3 candidate Daniel Carlino said he wants to find local ways to fight climate change and make housing more affordable.
Ward 3 Missoula City Council candidate Dori Gilels, a community advocate and volunteer, is running a campaign based on improving livability an…
Running for the Ward 4 Missoula City Council seat, Mike Nugent says he will bring a moderate voice to local government.
Ault, 71, is retired and the founder of a local nonprofit, Montana Automotive Technologies, which seeks to educate youth looking to enter the automotive industry.
Seeking her second term on City Council, Ward 5 candidate Stacie Anderson says she brings a critical and balanced approach to the position.
Running a campaign based on government accountability and fiscal responsibility, Bob Campbell wants to be a voice on city council for those issues in Ward 5.
Jordan, a University of Montana alumni, also said she wants citizens to feel like they have some degree of input on decisions.
Taylor, 35, is a project manager at Grant Creek Excavating and has been with the company since 2008. He is a graduate of Big Sky High School.
Candidates for public office in Missoula are busily raising money ahead of the Nov. 2 general election.
Through legal representation, Missoula County Republican Party chairperson Vondene Kopeski released a statement on an interaction with mayoral candidate Jacob Elder on Aug. 27.
On Thursday, the Missoula Organization of Realtors endorsed its candidates in this year's municipal elections.
On a motion brought by State Senator Ellie Boldman, the county Democrats voted to endorse Mayor John Engen in the mayoral race.
Missoula County's election primaries will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, elections officials announced on Tuesday.
Politics Pop: Primaries officially established after significant debate, Missoula land transfer moves forward
Missoula City Council officially adopted a resolution last week to have primaries this election cycle, but the move was not without opposition.
Greg Strandberg and Shawn Knopp filed for candidacy in the Missoula mayoral race on Monday ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline for municipal elections.
City Council members hold four-year terms and there are six seats up for election this year — one in each ward.
Campaign filing for six seats on the Missoula City Council, three municipal judge districts and Missoula mayor began on Thursday.
Running out of Ward 1, Sheena Winterer feels she would bring a collaborative spirit and housing experience to Missoula City Council.
Missoula City Council Ward 1 candidate Kevin Hunt has big ideas for affordable housing and would like to see increased transparency in elected positions in the city.