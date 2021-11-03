Carlino wins Ward 3 Missoula council seat

Ward 3 candidate Dan Carlino secured a win over Dori Gilels early Wednesday morning in the race for Missoula City Council.

Dori Gilels and Dan Carlino were four votes apart in the preliminary ballot count for Missoula City Council. In the final election night report at 1:33 a.m., Carlino had 1,957 votes to Gilels 1,805.

Another 33 voters cast write-in votes for other names.

Carlino works with developmentally disabled young people. He ran for the Montana Public Service Commission in the past statewide election.

Gilels lived in Ward 3 for 18 years. She was most recently co-owner and publisher of Mamalode Magazine, and was executive director of Women’s Voices for the Earth. She has served on several boards and advisory committees, including Planned Parenthood, Friends of Missoula Parks and Mountain Home Montana.

Both candidates said the cost of housing and rent were heavy on the minds of Ward 3 voters.

“People are really struggling to find an affordable place to live,” Carlino said from the Old Post Club, where he was watching election returns. “I think they wanted renter representation on the council, someone who is willing to act with bold, fearless policies to help with the housing crisis and the climate crisis.”

Gilels was watching the results from home, and said the housing concerns appeared to be a citywide issue this year.

“I knocked on hundreds of doors, and talked to thousands of voters, and most people are concerned about affordability,” Gilels said. “The issues of houselessness in Missoula and climate change — those are big issues universally for Missoulians. It’s not unique to Ward 3.”

Both candidates were endorsed by the Missoula County Democrats. The Missoula Organization of Realtors endorsed Gilels.

