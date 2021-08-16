Carlo's One Night Stand to close Hip Strip location after 42 years

Max Gilliam, the owner of Carlo’s One Night stand in Missoula, describes his career of selling vintage clothing and costumes as treasure hunting that also makes people happy.

“You go to the rummage sale or the thrift store and you see something in the midst of this sea of terrible clothes,” he explains.

“And I know what it is," he added. "And you take it out of that horrible environment where it costs $5. And you put it in here and suddenly it becomes a treasure.

"And so it’s almost like alchemy. And that’s the exciting part for me.”

After 42 years in business in the Hip Strip area near downtown Missoula, Gilliam is closing his brick-and-mortar retail location, at 109 S. Third St. W., later this year. He’ll have a few rummage sales to downsize his inventory and then switch to online-only sales through his Etsy website.

Gilliam estimates he’s sold about $5 million worth of vintage clothing over the years. His store is currently packed to the brim with evening gowns, sailor outfits, cowboy hats, 70s-style denim vests and everything in between.