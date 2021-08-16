Carlo's One Night Stand to close Hip Strip location after 42 years

Max Gilliam, the owner of Carlo’s One Night stand in Missoula, describes his career of selling vintage clothing and costumes as treasure hunting that also makes people happy.
“You go to the rummage sale or the thrift store and you see something in the midst of this sea of terrible clothes,” he explains.
“And I know what it is," he added. "And you take it out of that horrible environment where it costs $5. And you put it in here and suddenly it becomes a treasure.
"And so it’s almost like alchemy. And that’s the exciting part for me.”
After 42 years in business in the Hip Strip area near downtown Missoula, Gilliam is closing his brick-and-mortar retail location, at 109 S. Third St. W., later this year. He’ll have a few rummage sales to downsize his inventory and then switch to online-only sales through his Etsy website.
Gilliam estimates he’s sold about $5 million worth of vintage clothing over the years. His store is currently packed to the brim with evening gowns, sailor outfits, cowboy hats, 70s-style denim vests and everything in between.
“One of the problems I have as a businessman is I don’t have any idea of how to deal with inventory control,” he said. “So I just accumulate. And for every 10 things I buy, I probably sell three. The rest has just piled up. I’m very good at purchasing.”
One way that helps his business, though, is that customers who come in to browse almost always find something to take home.
Gilliam was a Vietnam veteran, living in California and working as a stockbroker, when he decided to move to Missoula in the late 1970s.
He didn’t own a car and he spent his time going to hundreds of rummage sales.
“I started seeing things that were really inexpensive and beautiful,” he said.
He’d pay for trips out of Missoula by holding rummage sales.
“I had 200 women on a postcard list,” he said.
He was successful enough that he decided to start selling out of a retail location on the Hip Strip in 1979.
“And it’s worked out,” he said. “People have responded to my taste. I never got rich. But I paid my bills for 42 years.”
He’s had three different locations in that time, and he also owned Bathing Beauties Beads for 24 years. Bathing Beauties recently moved out of the same building where Carlo's rents on the Hip Strip after 30 years.
Before the “big box” stores moved to Missoula and before there were retail stores that specialized in Halloween costumes, Gilliam had as many as 11 employees. In the 1990s, the month of October meant thousands of college students pouring into his second location next to Bernice’s Bakery looking for Halloween costumes.
One man rented an Elvis costume and returned it with big holes in the knees.
“The guy came in and told me he had forgotten to tell me he goes around to bars and slides on his knees,” Gilliam recalled. “He just handed me a hundred bucks and left.”
He named the store after a short story about a man named Carlo he wrote during his time in the University of Montana's creative writing program. In the story, there's a diner called the "One Night Stand."
"I've had husbands call up and ask what I do when they see it on the charge account (after their wife bought something)," he said. "Which is kind of funny."
Eventually, Gilliam decided to just focus on selling vintage clothing. He likes the thought of making people happy.
“The seller at the rummage sale has something he doesn’t want,” Gilliam explains. "He sells it to me, he gets money for it. He smiles. I smile. I bring it here I put it there. The buyer smiles. And I smile.”
Those are more than just mundane transactions for Gilliam.
“And it’s not like buying a set of tires that you have to have,” he said. “It’s like, ‘I want this thing.’ I never tried to sell anything that people really needed. I wanted to sell things that they emotionally want.”
Gilliam has seen an uptick in tourists from big cities coming into the store in recent years, but he also has a loyal following of longtime customers.
Missoula artist Dirk Lee lives in an apartment above the shop and came in Monday to get three shirts.
“I think I’ve been coming into his shop since he opened 42 years ago,” Lee said.
Gilliam will hold the first of his rummage sales from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20-21, at Roxy Garden outdoor patio space behind the Roxy Theater.
With a wife and three daughters, Gilliam is now 77 and looking forward to a new phase in his life. He can also look back and be assured he found his calling.
“From the first moment I started going to those rummage sales back in 1979, I had found something that I really loved doing,” he said.