Attorneys for Missoula are seeking damages that could exceed $600 million dollars in a new filing accusing the former owner of the city’s water system of acting in “bad faith” that led to a costly — and ongoing — condemnation and series of court actions.
At the same time The Carlyle Group, which owned Mountain Water before its takeover by the city last year, has filed to have Judge Karen Townsend — who has overseen the four-year condemnation case — replaced.
Earlier this month, the city announced it was reactivating a lawsuit, first filed in 2015, accusing the global equity firm of purposefully and unnecessarily running up the cost of the city’s acquisition of the water system, now called Missoula Water. The city's suit says Carlyle reneged on a 2011 promise by a high-level Carlyle official to eventually sell Mountain Water to Missoula at fair market value.
In a new version of the bad faith complaint filed on Monday, attorneys for the city assigned alleged damages to some of the claims of fraud, conspiracy and deceit made against Carlyle. Included in them is that the city believes it is due punitive damages up to $360 million, which it estimates at 3 percent of Carlyle’s net worth.
The city is also asking a court to force Carlyle to pay it $169 million — the amount Carlyle gained from the sale of three water systems — including Missoula’s — during condemnation proceedings. It also seeks another $17.7 million in loans Mountain Water gave to Carlyle during its ownership that the city says were not repaid, and $741,000 in retirement benefits for former employees Missoula says Carlyle is responsible for but has refused to pay.
In addition, the city seeks various unspecified punitive and other damages in amounts it believes should be decided at trial.
After the city announced it would bring back the bad faith claims, a spokesperson for Carlyle accused the city of making hyperbolic claims about the company and said the suit will cost the city millions more in legal fees.
The city has already spent more than $9.1 million in legal fees over the Mountain Water matter, as well as being on the hook for paying millions in legal fees incurred by Mountain Water and Carlyle. That's because its initial offer to buy the system was lower than the amount determined to be the market value during the condemnation.
***
Earlier this month, Carlyle filed to replace Judge Townsend on the condemnation case after it was returned to the Missoula court following an appeal to the Montana Supreme Court.
The high court had weighed in on the subject of attorney fees, sending the case back down with an instruction to Townsend to allow Carlyle access to more information regarding how much the city has paid its private attorneys in the case.
Both sides had appealed a decision by Townsend, who previously awarded roughly $3.9 million in attorney fees to Mountain Water and Carlyle — its former parent company — for the costs it incurred in the city’s condemnation lawsuit of Mountain Water, which was first filed in April 2014.
While the city’s appeal said Carlyle deserved no money at all, Carlyle contended that it was unreasonably restricted by Townsend to reimbursement or attorney fees at the same rate local attorneys would charge, which was much lower than the actual fees it racked up using out-of-state legal counsel.
The high court’s ruling confirmed that Carlyle was owed legal fees but didn’t directly address the question of what rate it should be able to use. Instead, the Supreme Court sent the case back to Townsend with an instruction that Carlyle be allowed to see more information on the city’s legal fees — something Townsend previously denied — to better develop an argument about what the reimbursement rate should be.
On July 12, Carlyle filed a motion to substitute a new judge in on the case to replace Townsend now that the case has returned to District Court. In its motion, the company wrote that under state law, it is “entitled to substitution” because the case was remanded by the high court.
Carlyle did not file a brief with its motion explaining why it wanted a new judge, and a spokesperson referred the Missoulian to the state law governing substitution when contacted.
In a response filing on Friday, the private attorneys representing the city disagreed, contending both that the company has no such entitlement and even if they do, the motion should not be granted.
The city's response said a side can only ask for substitution when the high court sends a case back for a new trial, or when it reverses a prior judgment of the lower court. In the Mountain Water case, attorneys working for the city say that the court only sent it back with instructions for further proceedings, which they say don’t trigger that threshold.
But even if Carlyle is allowed to ask for a new judge, the motion should be denied, the city’s attorneys say, adding that Townsend’s ability to follow the Supreme Court’s instruction is “beyond legitimate dispute,” and that removing her would be “profoundly wasteful.”
Attorneys for the city say the case is already “99.9 percent” complete and that bringing on a new judge at this stage is a waste of time and money.
“As a result of its hundreds (if not thousands) of hours of work on this case, this Court is deeply familiar with the case in general and Defendants’ fee claims in particular,” wrote Natasha Prinzing Jones, an attorney for Boone Karlberg who has represented the city throughout the condemnation case.
“If this case were reassigned to a different District Judge to resolve the final issue, the new judge would have to familiarize himself or herself with 99.9 percent of this extensive case just to fairly resolve the final .1 percent,” she added.
Townsend will decide whether to allow the substitution, although her decision could itself be appealed back to the Montana Supreme Court.