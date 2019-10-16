Patricia Donlin, of Port Angeles, Washington, has given A Carousel for Missoula $1 million as a memorial to her younger brother, Alex McDonald, one of the original Carousel carvers, according to a Wednesday evening release from the Carousel.
McDonald died in 2018.
“A donation of this size was completely unexpected. We can’t thank Pat enough for choosing to memorialize Alex in this way,” said Carousel executive director Theresa Cox in the release. “It never occurred to the board, staff or volunteers that we might someday receive such a generous gift. How fitting that Alex will be forever remembered in the laughter of children who ride on these beautiful ponies.”
The gift "will ensure the long-term viability of the Carousel and Dragon Hollow and increase our ability to respond to opportunities as they arise,” said Betsy Grimley, president of the Carousel’s board of directors.
Donlin remembered her brother as "the nicest, calmest, most honest, considerate and unselfish person. He was also a perfectionist in everything he did. When Chuck Kaparich needed carvers to help create the Carousel, my brother volunteered." She said she believed he carved three ponies and parts of others, including Freya, Montana Appaloosa, Norm and Sleipnir, as well as helping with gargoyles.
"The Carousel was very dear to his heart and thus to me. I am happy to do this in his memory. I know my brother is dancing," she said.
McDonald was a Missoula fireman for 24 years, including time as battalion chief; he was in the National Guard, based at Fort Missoula, and he served in the Army as a specialist in Fire Direction Control in New Ulm, Germany, according to the release.
Donlin worked for Boeing Computer Service, which started as a subsidiary of Boeing, and invested in Microsoft early on, using the proceeds for philanthropy, according to the release.
A Carousel for Missoula opened in 1995, funded largely by small donations. It operates on an annual budget of about $280,000. Of that amount, approximately 75% comes from operations, according to the release. The remainder must be raised through events, solicitation and sponsorships.