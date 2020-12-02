Carousel to hold virtual 25th anniversary

A Carousel For Missoula will hold a virtual event Friday to celebrate its 25th year as a staple for Missoulians.
The event called, "A Silver Celebration" will take place at 6:30 p.m., Friday during a Facebook Live presentation on the "A Carousel For Missoula and Dragon Hollow" social media page. Academy Award winning actor and former Missoula resident JK Simmons will be toasting the event.
Executive Director of the Carousel Theresa Cox said that the pandemic stopped the carousel rides in March and that the virtual celebration would help make up about $20,000 lost from other canceled annual events.
The anniversary will include a 45-minute history of the Carousel and Dragon Hollow presented by board members and other volunteers which will be followed by a drawing for an adult-sized rocking pony named "Spot" which was carved by volunteers and painted by local artist Larry Pirnie.
“We couldn’t have just let the 25 years pass without mention,” Cox said, adding that maybe if the pandemic cleared up in the next year, they would have a follow-up celebration.
Forty-three items are listed for the silent auction. Donors can also contribute to a "pony race" competition between board members to see who can raise the most direct cash contributions.
Board members will deliver auction items to winning bidders on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
As of Wednesday morning, Cox said, more than 100 people have placed bids for the silent auction or have donated to the pony races.
Although riders have been prohibited because of COVID-19, carousel mechanic Colt Anderson spoke on his time working on the machine in the last six or seven years.
“I like being with the machine," Anderson said. "For years I was in there every single night, just by myself with the carousel and I definitely miss that. I still get to go in once a week. It makes me sad that there’s not people riding it.
“It’s a lot of work to go run in circles, but it feels so worth it. It’s really worth it to me.”
Larry Pirnie, an artist known for his western painting, said that his work with the carousel was mostly on a volunteer basis.
“I bring in my expertise to help,” he said.
Pirnie noted that in the past, those who sponsor the ponies have consulted him and told him what kind of look and color that they want and he’ll sketch a horse for them as a recommendation.
He said he started working with the ponies before the carousel was built after he followed a truck with a carousel pony in the back and found that it belonged to Chuck Kaparich, the creator of the carousel. Pirnie said working with the wood gave him a break from his paint brushes while still being creative.
He spoke of the fantasy that comes with the environment. It reminded him of memories of when he went to carnivals as a boy.
“It’s kind of that energy with my relationship with horses," Pirnie said. "It’s strictly the kid in me that does that.”
It’s a team effort, he said, where volunteers give what they can to keep the horses moving as a duty and as a passion.
John Thompson has been part of that creative group since 1991. He started drawing horses, but took to carving and then also painting the ponies and dragons every now and then.
The volunteer group of wood carvers call themselves the Pony Keepers.
“Most of us knew nothing when we started and we feel pretty good because all the heads go the right way and they all have four legs."
There’s probably hundreds of thousands of volunteer work that have gone in to the carousel and Dragon Hollow Play area, he said.
“There’s never a bad day at the carousel," he said. "I can look at every critter on there and I can almost remember who the carver was."
Thompson said he hoped Missoulians will be able to learn about how unique the work is during the event: “I hope people take advantage of it and take part because the carousel does need support.”
The carousel always needs help and can always use volunteers, Thompson said. And after the pandemic, he hopes more people will reach out to learn how to carve, paint or work as a mechanic.
Participants can bid on auction items and support pony racers online or call 406-549-8382 to purchase raffle tickets for the rocking pony.
