Carousel to hold virtual 25th anniversary

As of Wednesday morning, Cox said, more than 100 people have placed bids for the silent auction or have donated to the pony races.

Although riders have been prohibited because of COVID-19, carousel mechanic Colt Anderson spoke on his time working on the machine in the last six or seven years.

“I like being with the machine," Anderson said. "For years I was in there every single night, just by myself with the carousel and I definitely miss that. I still get to go in once a week. It makes me sad that there’s not people riding it.

“It’s a lot of work to go run in circles, but it feels so worth it. It’s really worth it to me.”

Larry Pirnie, an artist known for his western painting, said that his work with the carousel was mostly on a volunteer basis.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I bring in my expertise to help,” he said.

Pirnie noted that in the past, those who sponsor the ponies have consulted him and told him what kind of look and color that they want and he’ll sketch a horse for them as a recommendation.